BTS: When Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin wanted to treat group to a meal, her comment left members in splits. Watch

Actor Son Ye-jin, of Crash Landing on You fame, had once revealed that she wanted to treat BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to a meal. At the 2018 Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards, Son Ye-jin was asked if she will buy a meal for anyone in the audience. (Also Read | BTS ARMY says they are 'getting deals' for the band after convincing singer Pink Sweat$ for a collaboration)

In a video, shared by a fan account on YouTube, she had said, "After the drama, there are so many people asking me to buy food. So, I'm trying not to meet people." The host of the event, asked her, "Is there anyone here that you want to buy a meal for?" After thinking for a moment, she turned around, smiled and replied, "BTS."

Amid hooting, Son Ye-jin was seen laughing. While RM too laughed, Jin flashed finger hearts, Suga clapped and bowed his head and J-Hope smiled at the actor's response. Jimin smiled, V made fists and Jungkook bowed his head.

However, what Son Ye-jin next said left everyone in splits. "But I'm worried because there are so many members." While RM laughed and covered his face, the other members were also seen giggling. The host added, "Anyway, I hope Son Ye-jin buys food for BTS." Son Ye-jin smiled and nodded.

In Son Ye-jin's show, Crash Landing on You (2019), BTS was given a nod. In episode seven, a teenage female patient, Hyun Min-ji, asked Son Ye-jin's character Yoon Se-ri her favourite BTS member.

Min-ji said that she found BTS' Jungkook 'charming' and he is her favourite member. When asked about hers, Se-ri replied Ri Jeong-hyeok. The character was played by actor Hyun Bin. Recently, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married in Seoul, South Korea.

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced that they will release their new album on June 10. The development on the new album came just after BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, US. The group released their last album BE in December 2020. BTS then released two back-to-back English singles Butter and Permission to Dance last year.

