BTS: When Jin, Suga and Jungkook secretly tried to ignore V during a trek in Norway but failed, watch

Before the Covid-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook would travel the world as part of their music tours. In between their busy schedules, the K-pop group would manage to squeeze in a season of Bon Voyage, a travel variety show focusing on the members.

The members have done four seasons of the show so far. During the first season, BTS travelled through Northern Europe, exploring Norway, Stockholm, and Finland, among other places. During their stay in Norway, the members visited a small village called Flåm.

As they explored the location, Suga, Jin and Jungkook decided to trek on a small hill in the region. Half-way into their trek, they hear V screaming from the plains. The singer calls for them and asks them what they were up to. The group asked each other if it was V screaming.

V continued, "What are you doing? Stop taking so many pictures." However, the group decided to ignore him and go ahead with the trek. While they presumed he wouldn't realise it, the singer was able to hear them. Little did they know that V had gained access to his cameraman's earpiece, which was connected to the microphone of the cameraman following the group.

Through it, the singer was not only listening to their plans of ignoring him but also responding to the members, leaving them confused. "I think he can hear us," one pointed out. "How can he hear what we're saying?" Jin asked. However, Jin realised he was listening through the hearing aid and added, "I thought he had some kind of a superpower."

BTS has so far visited Hawaii, Malta, and New Zealand. However, the variety show has come to a halt since the pandemic. Last year, the members did manage to take a trip within South Korea. They travelled to a homestay of sorts in the countryside of South Korea wherein they enjoyed fishing, cooked together and bonded. Their trip was aired as part of the show, In The Soop.