BTS: When V befriended a 9-year-old fan after his bittersweet letter about not having any friends

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook share a special bond with their fans, popularly known as ARMY. They often interact with them on platforms such as Weverse and Twitter. One such interaction took place between V and a nine-year-old fan in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The young fan penned a handwritten letter, that did the rounds on the internet, and informed V that he didn't have any friends so he will consider the BTS singer as his friend. He added that he watches Run BTS and dances to the K-pop group.

“To Taehyung hyung. Hello, my name is Yoon Ji Hoo and I’m nine years old. I’m your fan. I like the other hyungs too, but I like you more. I have no friends. When people stare at me, I can’t talk. When I go to school, I play in the hallways by myself before going into class. Then my mom introduced me to you. I listen to your songs, I watch ‘Run! BTS,’ and I copy your dance moves. I have found a friend and I’m no longer alone. Thank you for being my friend. My arm hurts so I’ll write more later,” the fan's letter read, as reported by Soompi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter caught V's attention, who then penned a response and shared it on Twitter. “Hi Ji Hoo, it’s V hyung. Thanks for liking BTS. It’s cute that you listen to our songs, watch ‘Run! BTS,’ and dance along. I will be your friend from now on so stay healthy, be happy, grow tall, and let’s meet someday. My arm hurts too so I will write more later. Bye,” V replied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BTS: V tears up as he sings Blue & Grey, Jungkook claps back at haters at Permission to Dance On Stage concert

BTS recently hosted a concert, Permission to Dance On Stage, in which V had to refrain from dancing, owing to the pain in his leg. The singer apologised to fans during the show and also shared a post on Weverse to assure fans that he will bounce back. “I will come back more cooler. You must have bought an expensive ticket. I'm sorry that I couldn't show you enough,” he said.