BTS: V tears up as he sings Blue & Grey, Jungkook claps back at haters at Permission to Dance On Stage concert

BTS hosted their online concert, BTS Permission to Dance On Stage, on Sunday. While fans were thrilled to watch BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook revisit their hit tracks, they were also heartbroken to see V sit out of the dance performances.

The singer had to refrain from dancing after experiencing pain in his calf muscles during rehearsals. While he tried to keep his spirits high, his heartbreak became evident during the performance of Blue & Grey. Fans noticed that he was on the verge of breaking down after the song ended.

NOOO LOOK AT THE WAY TAEHYUNG WAS SO CLOSE TO CRYING WHILE SINGING BLUE & GREY 😭 pic.twitter.com/wjpbqkD78n — Mariel⁷♡🍒 (@cutetaeful) October 24, 2021

V also confessed he was sad by the turn of events. “I actually felt sad (today). The injury came all of a sudden. I practised anticipating how happy I’d be during the concert, but shamefully, I had to sit out for the actual concert. I’ll take proper care of my condition and show you guys what I couldn’t tonight," he said, as reported by K-Pop Herald.

Meanwhile, Jungkook left fans cheering when he clapped back at haters during the concert. Ahead of BTS' performance of So What, Jungkook said, “I have something I want to say to people who don't like me.” He then screamed, “So What”, referring to the song that takes a jibe at detractors.

JUNGKOOK, YOU TELL EM KING !! SO WHAT ?? pic.twitter.com/5kZOZXi75e — ︎♥︎ 정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) October 24, 2021

Besides these moments, BTS fans were also blown away by the K-pop group's routines on Black Swan, Fake Love, Dope, and Idol. The group also debuted new band versions of Boy With Luv and Dynamite.

Here are a few favourite moments of fans from BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage concert:

BTS member Jin tied a bow-shaped ribbon on his head.

LOOK AT HIS EXPRESSION. THE STAGE PRESENCE. LOOK AT HIM???? JUNG HOSEOK IS BORN FOR THE STAGE!!! #PTD_ON_STAGE #jhope



pic.twitter.com/N41TNsoCkX — ¹¹² (@MapOfTheHoseok) October 24, 2021

BTS leader RM sings Baepsae.

BTS members Suga and J-Hope perform Dope.

Jimin and Jungkook perform Blood Sweat and Tears.

BTS are set to return for another concert, Permission to Dance On Stage LA. The show will take place at the SoFi Stadium on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2. The last day's performances will be live-streamed as well.