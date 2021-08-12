BTS: When V hilariously shut down Ellen DeGeneres' question about members hooking up with fans

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have rarely spoken about their dating lives. While a few members briefly mentioned their girlfriends before they joined BTS, they have never publicly dated anyone following their launch. However, Ellen DeGeneres once tried to find out if the members dated or hooked up with fans.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted BTS in 2017, during their trip to the United States. While they spoke about their group and music, Ellen DeGeneres took a chance and asked BTS if they have 'hooked up' with a fan.

"Have you ever gotten together, hooked up with any of the ARMY?" Ellen asked the members. RM immediately broke into a laugh while the translator explained the questions to the other members. The BTS leader tried to shoot the question down by saying, 'We are (getting together) right now."

However, Ellen wasn't convinced. "You know what I mean," she nudged the members before asking again, "Have you all ever dated one of your ARMY (members)?" While the members looked at each other, hoping that one of them would address the question, V jumped in to strongly respond, "Not, not. No!" His reaction left everyone in splits.

BTS has always said that they consider fans their friends. V has called the fandom his best friends. Speaking to Weverse magazine recently, V said, "I want to be ARMY’s partner, their best friend, the friend who’s always by their side when we’re not on stage. It feels like business when I talk about communicating with ARMY. (laughs) I just want to talk with a close friend. I wanna talk with a close friend—that’s exactly how I feel. It’s been a long time since I could see my friend, ARMY. Usually when friends can’t see each other they keep in touch all the time. I can talk about all kinds of things like that with ARMY thanks to the Weverse platform, and because I can hear all about their lives, I think I was able to go on Weverse and hold that kind of event."