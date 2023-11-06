Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS's Jungkook wins ‘best song’ award at 2023 MTV EMA for ‘Seven’, Could a 'JK world tour' looming on the horizon?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 06, 2023 06:10 AM IST

BTS's Jungkook and TXT triumph at the 2023 MTV EMAs, with Jungkook winning two awards and TXT winning 'Best Push Artist'.

At the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), the global sensation BTS's Jungkook and the rising K-Pop group TXT have triumphed and made their mark on the international stage.

Jungkook performs at the Global Citizen Concert in New York, U.S., September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

Jungkook, often lamented as the "golden maknae" of BTS, took home not one but two prestigious awards at the EMAs. His chart-topping hit "Seven" featuring Latto secured the title of ‘Best Song’.

Plus, he also clinched the 'Best K-Pop' award, reaffirming his dominance in the K-Pop realm. Fans, aka ARMYs, rejoiced in this double win, celebrating the recognition of Jungkook's talent and dedication to his craft.

Meanwhile, the excitement extended to TXT, the talented rookies who have been making waves in the K-Pop scene. TXT was honored with the 'Best Push Artist' award, a well-deserved recognition of their rapid rise to fame and their unique contribution to the genre. Their fans, MOA, couldn't be prouder of this momentous achievement for the group.

The 2023 MTV EMAs were originally scheduled to be held in Paris, but due to the volatile state of world events, the ceremony was regrettably canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

Is there a Jungkook world tour coming soon?

In the midst of these triumphs, there's a tantalizing development that has sent ripples of excitement throughout the global BTS fandom. Jungkook, known for his electrifying stage presence and unmatched artistry, has ignited fervent speculation about a potential solo world tour.

The spark of this speculation was ignited by none other than Tanu Muino, the acclaimed Ukrainian director behind Jungkook's mesmerizing "Standing Next To You" music video.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot surfaced, capturing the creative atmosphere and offering a hint that set the fandom ablaze. The "JK WORLD TOUR" signage subtly yet suggestively suggested a significant journey on the horizon. While the details remain shrouded in mystery, fans worldwide eagerly await an official confirmation and announcement, hoping to see Jungkook take his remarkable talent on a global stage.

Jungkook's solo releases from 'Golden' have not only garnered international acclaim but also demonstrated his readiness for such a monumental career milestone.

