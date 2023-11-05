'I am very disappointed that my daughter...,' Angelina Jolie's dad scolds her for comments on Palestine

Actor John Voight expressed his disappointment with his daughter, actress Angelina Jolie, who made harsh comments against Israel and accused it of deliberately bombing civilian targets in Gaza, calling it a “mass grave.” Actor John Voight expresses disappointment with daughter Angelina Jolie over Israel comments(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)

“I am very disappointed that my daughter, like many others, has no understanding of the glory of God, of the truths of God,” Voight said in a video he posted on his social media pages.

“The issue here is the destruction of the history of God’s land, the holy land, the land of the Jews.”

He continued saying, “The Israeli army has to protect the land of Israel and its people, this is a war. It will not be as the left thinks it will be, it will not be cultural. Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism, innocent children, mothers, fathers, grandparents. And you, fools, say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: ‘Who am I? What am I?’”

“Ask God: ‘am I learning the truth? Or am I being lied to and I do like everyone else?’, because friends, those who understand the truth see the lie. They see that Israel was attacked, and these animals want to wipe out the Jews, Christianity,” he also read in the video.

“We all want justice and love, but this cannot happen with these animals, who want to wipe the Jews and Christians off the face of the earth,” Voight continued in the video, “It is a lie that Israel kills innocent people, but they all have the free will to leave. They are prisoners of the barbaric state that uses them as human protectors. The children on the land of Palestine are being exploited by these animals, to make everyone think that Israel is taking these lives - and this was actually the plan of Hamas. To create the war of good against evil.”

Jolie’s father supports the state of Israel Voight is a well-known supporter of Israel, and of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the United States, he has been a steadfast member of the Republican Party and was a notable advocate for President Donald Trump during his tenure.