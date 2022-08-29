Canadian city honours AR Rahman by naming a street after him, he says: 'The name AR Rahman is not mine'

Grammy Award winning music composer AR Rahman received an honour from Canada as its City of Markham named a street after him. Sharing the news, the music maestro thanked Mayor Frank Scarpitti in his recent tweet. He shared a long statement and extended his gratitude to the people of Canada as well. Also read: AR Rahman hosts musical wedding reception for daughter Khatija Rahman

He wrote, “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Cananda (Frank Scarpitti), and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada.” Back in 2013, he had shared a picture of himself holding a board which read, 'Allah Rakha Rahman st.'

He further continued, “The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all. I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean.”

“I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire…yet. Even if I get tired I will remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.”

Rahman began his career in films in the early 1990s and rose to fame after composing music for the hit Tamil film Roja. His next work will be filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The Tamil film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in dual roles and will release on September 20 with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

