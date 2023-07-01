Rapper-singer Tesher calls Bollywood music subpar; hopes for a change

After getting global popularity with his viral hit Jalebi Baby, Canadian rapper-singer Tesher wants to enter Bollywood, but not on a subpar level. He says he strives to make music that moves people all over the world, and that is what he will intend to do with his work in the Hindi film industry as well.

“I would love to work in Bollywood - someone tell them to call me,” says Tesher.

The Canadian rapper-singer adds, “Candidly speaking, I think a lot of the music coming out of Bollywood these days is subpar. I don’t think I’m alone in that view. However, there are diamonds in the rough here and there, which is very promising and encouraging to see. I strive to make music that moves people all over the world. We need a Bollywood song on the Billboard chart, and I think I can do it”.

In fact, he is pitching in to make it come true soon, but mentoring artists for the global pop genre.

“I think the responsibility of mentoring new artists through a global platform aligns with

my own personal goals. I personally feel that being a mentor doesn’t necessarily require decades of experience. I am happy that we now recognize the need to bring in people from this day and age to mentor the newcomers. This is such an ever-changing landscape, so everybody brings their own perspectives and a wealth of knowledge,” says the singer, who earlier got famous for his Young Shahrukh mashup.

For Tesher, whose real name is Hitesh Sharma, exploring new avenues in the music world is the most crucial aspect for an artist nowadays.

“Now, more than ever, people are open to listening to music in different languages. India has been very accepting of English music for a long time. But if you look at what’s happening in the West now, people are listening to K-pop, people are listening to Spanish music all over the world. So, the language barrier is eroding -it really opens the door for artists of any background to garner an international following, which is great,” says the 28-year-old.

When it comes to work, he has worked on a follow-up single to Jalebi Baby. “I’m finally coming back. And the song is going to sound so different… I’m a little nervous

about it because it’s unique and experimental. But I’m also really happy and excited for it because it’s something I have not had to compromise on at all,” he says while signing off.

