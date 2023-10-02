Can't write her raps, member of the Illuminati, replaced Nicki Minaj: Kanye West lashes out at Cardi B

A video has gone viral on the site formerly know as Twitter, now called X, starring a rapper formerly know as Kanye West, now called Ye, in which the rapper expresses his dissatisfaction with record labels by leaking his contract with the Universal Music Group.

Kanye West and Nicki Minaj

In the video, which appears to be a snippet of a documentary, the rapper takes aim at Cardi B and Atlantic Records, claiming, in his own indefatigable style that Cardi B is “plant by the Illuminati”.

Ye says: “She doesn’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f***** blessing.”

Cardi B wasn’t the only artist Ye took a pop at in the documentary. In another clip, he calls Tayana Taylor, Nas, and Pusha T ungrateful for not “appreciating” his help”. He said: “The _____ I’m doing giving to f________ Teyana. What the f________ I’m doing giving the DAYTONA album to Pusha? The s_______ was three Dark Fantasies that I gave aways. Cops Shot the Kid, Nas rapping all God damn offbeat on it, doesn’t even wanna shoot a video, then shoot the video, doesn’t even tell me. These m_____f_______ don’t appreciate me. All these m______f______ is trynna use me.”

Reacting to the incident, Cardi B reacted to Ye’s criticism by sharing another clip of him praising her on X (formerly known as Twitter). In that video, Ye says: “I’ve always believed in her since she was on the show.” West was ostensibly referring to the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

Cardi B is currently working on her long-awaited sophomore album, which is expected to drop next year. Kanye West has a long history of saying the darnest things and the most immopportune moments. A few eyars ago, he interruped Taylor Swift's MTV VMA speech for Best Female Video Award by announcing that Beyonce was better.

He was dissed for his support of Donald Trump during Trump's 2016 presidential run and then labelling slavery a "choice".

