Cardi B and Offset welcome second child together, share first glimpse of baby

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset have become parents for the second time. In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Cardi revealed that she gave birth to their son on September 4.

"9/4/21," she captioned a photo of her husband and herself with the newborn wrapped in a blanket at a hospital.

Also read: Cardi B expecting second child with Offset, reveals pregnancy during BET Awards 2021

Cardi announced her pregnancy back in June with a surprise baby bump reveal at the 2021 BET Awards. She won video of the year and best collaboration for the smash hit WAP, featuring Megantook Thee Stallion, at the awards.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. Offset, 29, also has daughter Kalea, six, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset, who married in 2017, were headed for divorce late last year but reconciled by November 2020.