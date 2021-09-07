Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cardi B and Offset welcome second child together, share first glimpse of baby
music

Cardi B and Offset welcome second child together, share first glimpse of baby

Cardi B and Offset took to their respective Instagram pages to share pictures with their newborn child. See here.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Cardi B had announced her pregnancy in June.

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset have become parents for the second time. In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Cardi revealed that she gave birth to their son on September 4.

"9/4/21," she captioned a photo of her husband and herself with the newborn wrapped in a blanket at a hospital.

 

Cardi announced her pregnancy back in June with a surprise baby bump reveal at the 2021 BET Awards. She won video of the year and best collaboration for the smash hit WAP, featuring Megantook Thee Stallion, at the awards.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. Offset, 29, also has daughter Kalea, six, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset, who married in 2017, were headed for divorce late last year but reconciled by November 2020.

 

