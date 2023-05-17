Prepare for 3 days of musical mayhem in September! Chicago's Riot Fest unleashes epic lineup, tickets on sale

Music lovers, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated lineup for Riot Fest, one of Chicago's biggest music festivals, was revealed on Tuesday morning, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Set to take place at Douglass Park from September 15-17, 2023, this year's festival promises a stellar roster of headliners and a diverse range of musical acts.

The highly anticipated lineup for Riot Fest, one of Chicago's biggest music festivals, was revealed on Tuesday morning, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leading the charge on Friday night will be none other than the legendary Foo Fighters, joined by the electrifying Turnstile. Saturday's lineup features a powerhouse combination of The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, sharing the stage with the acclaimed Queens of the Stone Age. The festival reaches its crescendo on Sunday with the iconic sounds of The Cure and The Mars Volta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the lineup doesn't stop there. Riot Fest has curated a lineup that caters to a wide range of musical tastes. Among the artists and bands set to perform are the influential Ani DiFranco, the funkadelic Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, the enigmatic Insane Clown Posse, the multi-talented Corey Feldman, the captivating duo Tegan and Sara, and the anthemic sounds of The Gaslight Anthem.

Fans eager to secure their spot at Riot Fest can mark their calendars for Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. The festival's website will be the gateway to acquiring coveted tickets for this epic event.

Riot Fest, which first rocked Chicago in 2005, has evolved over the years. Since 2012, the festival has embraced the great outdoors, initially calling Humboldt Park home before finding its groove at Douglass Park in 2015. Despite the unfortunate cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riot Fest has consistently provided unforgettable experiences for music enthusiasts.

Tickets on sale

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To cater to different preferences and enhance the festival experience, Riot Fest offers a variety of ticket options.

3-Day General Admission Pass - $269.98

• Daily festival entry 09/15-09/17

• Includes access to all GA areas including food, beverage, and retail vendors, carnival rides, and over 90+ Artists on 5 stages

• Locker Rental Stations with charging capabilities (pre-purchase recommended)

• Complimentary Water Stations

• Free Arcade Games at the On-Site Arcade

3-Day VIP Pass - $389.98

• Unlimited Fest Re-Entry

• Dedicated VIP entrance for expedited entry into the festival

• Commemorative Wristband

• Three (3) Beverage Tickets (*3-Day VIP Passes Only)

• Unlimited Access to the VIP Lounge

• Dedicated Food and Bar options exclusive to the VIP Lounge

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Air-Conditioned, Flushable Restrooms + dedicated banks of trusty porta potties

• Private Locker Rentals w/ charging capabilities (Available for purchase inside the VIP Lounge)

• Access to exclusive vendors such as massage therapists and hairstylists!

3-Day Deluxe Pass - $899.98

- Unlimited Fest Re-Entry

- Dedicated VIP entrance for expedited entry into the festival

PLUS

• Access to both VIP and Deluxe Areas

• Revamped Viewing Areas at Main Stages

• Complimentary Open Bar in Deluxe Lounge

• Air-Conditioned, Flushable Restrooms

• Plush, Cozy, Shaded Lounge

• Complimentary Snacks

• Cell Phone Charging Area

• Free Wi-Fi

• Personal Guest Services

• Private Lockers (Available for Purchase in Deluxe Lounge)

3-Day Deluxe+ Pass - $1,499.98

- New This Year!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Unlimited Fest Re-Entry

- Dedicated VIP entrance for expedited entry into the festival

- Revamped Viewing Areas at Main Stages

- Access to VIP & Deluxe Lounges

PLUS

• Access to the new Deluxe+ Lounge

• Fully-Stocked, All-Inclusive Private Bar

• Luxury Experience with upscale seating and shaded areas

• Elevated platform viewing area of Riot Stage from the Deluxe+ Lounge

• Video monitors with live streams of the Main Stages

• Dedicated Riot Fest Merch Concierge Service (Have them do your shopping for you!)

• Personal Concierge Service (Forgot deodorant? Need sunscreen? They've got you covered.)

• Daily BBQ & Cookouts (vegan options available)

• Snacks available throughout the day

• Private Air-Conditioned, Flushable Restrooms

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Complimentary massage therapist in the Lounge!

Also read | Love in age of AI! Snapchat influencer turns into virtual girlfriend for $1/min

With Riot Fest's incredible lineup and ticket options, music enthusiasts are in for a treat this September. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the headliners or eager to discover new sounds, this festival guarantees an unforgettable experience. Secure your tickets and get ready to be immersed in the magic of Riot Fest!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON