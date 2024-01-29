 Chinmayi Sripaada slams Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for assaulting 'student' - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music

ANI |
Jan 29, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The 'Mast Magan' singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticised Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for assaulting a 'student,' after the Pakistani singer's video went viral on social media, showing him physically torturing the student.

On Saturday evening, Chinmayi took to X and wrote, "The justification he gives here is 'The teacher showers love on the student when they do well, and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.'"

This comes after the widely circulated clip on social media, shared by Samaa TV, shows the famous Pakistani singer demanding liquor from an individual and physically assaulting them in front of a crowd.

"Gurus get protected by the 'divinity' of their position, regardless of the faith/religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, and emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their 'artistry', 'talent' etc etc. This needs to stop," she added.

Chinmayi referred to the singer's actions as "horrendous."

On Saturday, a video surfacing on social media showed the artist resorting to physical aggression, using shoes and slapping the employee over a missing "bottle".

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan apologized on Saturday after a video circulating online of him beating his student sparked online furor.

As per Dawn, an apologetic video was published later, in which the singer justified it as a "personal matter between a teacher and his student" and also identified Naveed Hasnain as the person being punished in the video.

In the same video, Hasnain, who is seen standing next to his master said, the "bottle" is responsible for the controversy in the original video and it "contained water sanctified by a pir," adding, "he had misplaced the bottle and forgotten about it."

"He is my father and my teacher. He loves us a lot too. Whoever has done this act [of leaking the video] is blackmailing to defame my teacher," he added.

Rahat also added that he had asked forgiveness from Hasnain the next instant, Dawn reported.

Rahat is Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's nephew and grandson. He also received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. (ANI)

