Chiranjeevi, Raja Kumari dance to Jawan song at Diwali party, fans called it ‘absolutely insane moment’. Watch

US singer Raja Kumari is in India since quite some time and celebrated Diwali in the company of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and others. However, the highlight of the Diwali celebration was her grooving with Chiranjeevi to her hit son, the Jawan title track. Fans loved the video, which showed Chiranjeevi dancing alongside Raja Kumari with full enthusiasm. Also read: Raja Kumari: I embrace my body but don’t want to be labelled as plus size

Raja Kumar's Diwali dump on Instagram

Raja Kumari has shared pics and videos from a Diwali bash in Hyderabad.

Sharing their dancing video along with other pics from the Diwali celebration, Raja Kumari wrote on Instagram, “Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly…NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela.”

Further talking about meeting Lakshmi Manchu, she wrote, “Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me.”

Fans react to Chiranjeevi and Raja Kumari's dance

Fans couldn't get enough of Chiranjeevi's dance with Raja Kumari. A fan wrote in amazement, “You danced with CHIRANJEEVI. Who even are you?” Another reacted, “Omg this is absolute FIRE!! Living for this telugu moment.” One more commented, “Wowwww this is one for the books! Telugu girl in me would’ve been screaminggg.” A comment also read: "He’s 68, look at the swage wow this is spectacular." “Absolutely insane!!! (fire emoji) you deserve it,” read yet another comment.

Raja Kumari also shared many group pictures and selfies with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and others from the party. Her real name is Svetha Yallapragada Rao and she also shared pictures from her visit to a relative in Hyderabad. She poses with oil lamps while at home in one of the pictures.

During her time in India, Raja Kumari visited the Kedarnath Temple and nearby places. She also performed her Jawan title track at the Jawan success bash held in September.

