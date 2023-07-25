Raja Kumari sings Jawan theme in New York concert: ‘Can’t wait to perform this at every event for the rest of my life'

Raja Kumari sings Jawan theme in New York

A Shah Rukh Khan fan account posted an Instagram Reel of Raja Kumar croonig the Jawan theme to a roaring applause. It seemed to be a surprise instead of a part of the concert line-up. Raja reposted the Reel on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Can't wait to perform this at every event for the rest of my life.”

Raja Kumar in pink

Raja Kumari posted pictures from the concert in Brooklyn, New York on her Instagram account. She wore a hot pink cape sari and matched it with pink heels and pink sunglasses. She wrote in the caption, “Indian Barbie but the gang is Gulabi,” jumping on the Barbie bandwagon that's in vogue given the release of Greta Gerwig's Hollywood adaptation of the Mattel doll, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

About Jawan theme

The Jawan theme was first heard in the Jawan Prevue that was unveiled earlier this month. It plays against the entry of Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan, the titular character in Atlee's film.

After the release of the Prevue, Raja Kumari took to Twitter and wrote, “I got locked out of my twitter for weeks and I only came back to tell @iamsrk that I love him!” Shah Rukh responded to her and wrote, “I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you."

After a great reception in the Prevue, the Jawan theme was unveiled in full on July 14. Raja Kumari shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “KING KHAN & KING KUMARI (fire emoji) The theme that ignites the fire in #JAWAN! @anirudhofficial #JawanPrevueTheme out now - linktr.ee/JawanPrevueTheme #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

