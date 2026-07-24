Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray in London nightclub case; major assault charges dropped

American singer and actor Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray in connection with a 2023 confrontation at a London nightclub, after prosecutors dropped more serious assault charges that had been set to go to trial.

US singer Chris Brown departs after attending a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London on July 24. (AFP)

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Brown appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday and admitted to the lesser offence linked to an incident involving music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, according to The Guardian. He is due to be sentenced in October.

Brown and his co-defendant, vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, had previously denied charges including causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon: a bottle. However, those charges were dropped after both men pleaded guilty to affray.

What happened at the London nightclub?

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) alleged that Brown carried out an "unprovoked attack" on Diaw at the private members’ club on February 19, 2023, after Brown had performed at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Prosecutors said Brown struck Diaw twice on the head with a glass bottle before Akinlolu allegedly joined the confrontation by punching the victim. Diaw was also kicked while he was on the floor, the CPS said.

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{{^usCountry}} At an earlier hearing, the court was told that Brown pursued Diaw through the nightclub during the incident. Diaw later received treatment at St Mary’s Hospital in London for injuries to his head and knee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At an earlier hearing, the court was told that Brown pursued Diaw through the nightclub during the incident. Diaw later received treatment at St Mary’s Hospital in London for injuries to his head and knee. {{/usCountry}}

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Claire Campbell, senior crown prosecutor at CPS London South, described the incident as a “vicious and unprovoked attack.”

“This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly, with the police and partners across the criminal justice system, to pursue cases like this and prove that no one is above the law,” Campbell said.

Chris Brown’s arrest and bail conditions

Brown was arrested more than two years after the alleged incident. Metropolitan Police officers detained him at around 2am on May 15, 2025, at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, where he had arrived for UK dates linked to his Breezy Bowl tour.

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He was released from Forest Bank prison in Salford six days later after bail was granted. As part of his bail conditions, Brown was ordered to provide a £5 million security fee and was allowed to continue touring internationally as long as he surrendered his passport when entering each country.

After his release, Brown posted an Instagram Story referencing his tour with the message: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”

At Friday’s court hearing, Brown arrived wearing a tan suit, gold-rimmed sunglasses and a St Louis Cardinals baseball cap. He was accompanied by security guards, while a small group of supporters gathered outside the court.

The affray conviction adds to a series of legal controversies involving the singer. In 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community labor after pleading guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna. He is scheduled to receive his sentence in the London nightclub case in October.