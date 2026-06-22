Clive Davis cause of death: What happened to the legendary record producer? Details on illness

Legendary record producer Clive Davis has passed away after a brief hospitalization in May due to a respiratory tract infection. His death was announced by his longtime representative Aliza Rabinoff. He was 94.

Clive Davis attend the red carpet premiere of the documentary film "Lorne" in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2026. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rabinoff said in a statement that Clive Davis “passed away peacefully from age-related illness … surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

According to reports, Clive Davis was hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection in May this year. However, he was released a few days later. Following his release, Davis' representative had said that he was in "good spirits and happy to be recuperating at home." His cause of death was age-related illnesses.

Also read: Alan Greenspan cause of death: How did former Federal Reserve chair die at 100?

Clive Davis was married twice. He was married to Helen Cohen from 1956 until 1965. He then married Janet Adelberg in1965, which lasted for 20 years, till 1985. He is survived by four children: Doug, Fred, Lauren and Mitch.

A Look At Clive Davis' Legacy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Clive Davis is credited with spotting and producing some of the top talents in the music industry in his over four-decade long producing career. Among the artists he has helped create were Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Carrie Underwood and even Alicia Keys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clive Davis is credited with spotting and producing some of the top talents in the music industry in his over four-decade long producing career. Among the artists he has helped create were Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Carrie Underwood and even Alicia Keys. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Davis' first big step in the music industry came in the year 1967 when he became the president of Columbia Records at the age of 35. He stayed in the position till 1973, transforming Columbia into a powerhouse of rock music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Davis' first big step in the music industry came in the year 1967 when he became the president of Columbia Records at the age of 35. He stayed in the position till 1973, transforming Columbia into a powerhouse of rock music. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Then in 1974, he turned Bell Records into a new label called Artista Records. The label was an immediate success after it produced Barry Manilow's 'Mandy,' an instant No. 1 in the charts. 10 years later, the label spotted a 19-year-old Whitney Houston and masterminded her career into one of America's most celebrated music icons.

What followed was a remarkable oeuvre by artists on the label, producing one hit after another.

He won four Grammys for producing the works of Kelly Clarkson, Carlos Santana and Jennifer Hudson.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in the pre-World War II years on April 4, 1932. He graduated from New York University and Harvard Law School and worked for several years at private law firms before venturing into the world of music.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His passing has led to tributes from many big names in the music industry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON