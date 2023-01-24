Coke Studio India launches its Tamil edition, releases promo; Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she's part of it

The widely popular musical show Coke Studio, which was launched in India in 2011, is going regional with its latest edition. Coke Studio has teased a promo of the Tamil edition and the team is set to produce the show in other regional languages too. (Also Read | With AR Rahman, Coke Studio, Riz Ahmed, and Jalebi Baby, Ms Marvel brings desi music to Marvel Cinematic Universe)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter to share that she is part of the show. Chinmayi tweeted, "I am really happy to be a part of something beautiful, original and a lovely song for Season 1 of Coke Studio Tamil.”

Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter to share that she is part of the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Composer Sean Roldan shared the promo video. He has composed the song. Sean wrote, "Really excited to be associating with @CocaCola for @cokestudio Tamil as the curator/composer. Watch the promo here.”

The promo features some of the prominent names of the Tamil music fraternity, including Chinmayi, and writer-rapper Arivu. The promo promises that the show will not just focus on recreating old songs but also on a lot of original content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer Sanjay Subrahmanyam took to Twitter to share his experience of shooting for the show in a long thread. He has recorded one song for the show. “I was on tour recently in the US in October 2022, when I got a message from the music composer. Sean Roldan asking if I would be willing to sing a song for Coke Studio Tamizh, a new project that was taking shape,” Rahul wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the song was in collaboration with Arifullah Khan, a Tamil fakir who sang Sufi music. The song has lyrics by Krithika Nelson. “Rehearsing, and finally performing live in a 28-member ensemble. Sean Roldan was right in the midst of things, curating, coaxing, and getting everyone in line to match what he had conceived and planned,” he wrote.

Sanjay also said how the shooting and live recording reminded him of the 'old days of film music when the entire troupe performed'. He also said that in December he got a call for a promo shoot. He added, "It was just a 30 sec shot, but the process was pretty long and we ended up spending almost 8-10 hours. Waiting, set up etc etc. I narrated this to a friend who asked me, if they could not have planned it any better."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "My response was from the Tamizh film Kadhalikka Neramillai where Director Nagesh responds to a query from the heroine’s father about his filming process "Productionnaa ennannu theriyumaayaa unakku?" ("Do you have any idea about what production is?")."

Sanjay added that Coke Studio season one was launched officially on January 23. A total of eight songs will be released at frequent intervals, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON