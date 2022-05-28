Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Composer-singer QARAN questions focus on social media number over streaming
music

Composer-singer QARAN questions focus on social media number over streaming

Composer-singer QARAN is wondering why is everyone taking note of social media numbers over streaming numbers, saying it is then used to ascertain the value of an artiste
QARAN recently released Ooo Ooo which came with an urban pop vibe
Updated on May 28, 2022 12:02 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Composer-singer QARAN is wondering why is everyone taking note of social media numbers over streaming numbers, saying it is then used to ascertain the value of an artiste.

“I think the industry puts a disproportionate amount of value on an artists social media numbers over their actual record sales / streaming numbers,” says QARAN, who rose to fame with his debut song, Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding, 2018), adding, “This is something that I would like to see change as not every artist is a content creator.”

But that is not the only thing he would like the music industry to rectify, as he mentions, “As of now, musicians only get 12% of the revenue that music generates. I think the music industry has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to a healthy symbiosis with its artistes.”

When it comes to the biggest challenges he is facing as a musician, the singer reveals, “I always want to continue pushing the boundaries of Indian pop music. This is something that is often met by resistance with those with a more conservative vision.”

After getting popularity with his song in Bollywood, he has navigated the music scene as an independent artist, releasing Haaye Oye and Ooo Ooo. But he is most often credited for his Bollywood number. Does it bother you?

RELATED STORIES

“I’m very proud to carry the ‘Tareefan’ tag with me as it is rare that an artist’s debut record becomes as big as Tareefan has. That being said, I’m secure in myself as an artist because my other hits like Haaye Oye, a non-film song, for example, surpassed the streaming numbers of even Tareefan,” he says.

And that pushes him to explore new music zones. “I am working on a bunch of new music with completely new sounds that I am excited to share with everyone soon,” wraps up QARAN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP