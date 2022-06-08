Shaan: Composing songs is more challenging than singing

Singer Shaan has always been vocal about the lack of freedom for playback singers due to the domination of music labels and how independent music has been a blessing for creative expression. Treading the path of creative freedom, the singer transcended to a different role a few months ago when he started composing tracks under his own music label. His indie compositions Karpur Gauram, Jee Lenge Hum and Sun Le were received well by music aficionados.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having experienced both singing and music making, what does he enjoy more? “I enjoy the creative process. Both singing and composing often go hand in hand,” says the 49-year-old, adding, “Since I don’t use any instrument to compose, it always starts from humming a melody. Composing is, of course, more challenging and I’m still new to the process. I am still exploring the craft of making music.”

Having explored singing and creating music in both film and non-film space, Shaan has gathered a lot of experience in his three-decade-long career. But he humbly says, “As an artiste I feel I’m just starting out. There is a long way to go.” Ask if he ever plans to start a music school or teach music like many of his contemporaries, and he says, “I am still learning myself. But I’m happy to share whatever I have learnt from experience and the limited knowledge I have [with amateur musicians].”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}