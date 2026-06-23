Daisy Chain Fields festival: Date, lineup, ticket presale and all about Olivia Rodrigo's all-women music festival

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her first-ever music festival named, Daisy Chain Fields Festival, featuring an all-female lineup.

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her all-female Daisy Chain Fields Festival.(AP)

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The ticket presale begins on June 24 at 10am PST (1pm EDT). Fans can sign up for presale access through the festival's website.

When and where is Daisy Chain Fields festival?

Daisy Chain Fields Festival will be held on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California.

The event is being promoted by C3 and Live Nation.

In the festival's mission statement, Rodrigo described Daisy Chain Fields as “a festival founded on the belief that joy, community and creativity can inspire meaningful change. It affirms that music and collective experience can serve as enduring drivers of progress and social change. It’s a place where inspiration and curiosity lead to knowledge, strength and action.”

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Who is performing at the festival?

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{{^usCountry}} The festival will feature performances from Rodrigo alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Not for Radio and Santigold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival will feature performances from Rodrigo alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Not for Radio and Santigold. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Daisy Chain Fields will also feature special guests Karen O, Stevie Nicks, and Sarah McLachlan, according to the Hollywood Reporter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daisy Chain Fields will also feature special guests Karen O, Stevie Nicks, and Sarah McLachlan, according to the Hollywood Reporter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Is Alannah Keyser still on Love Island USA? Inside the Casa Amor bombshell controversy over resurfaced videos Why Olivia Rodrigo created Daisy Chain Fields Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Is Alannah Keyser still on Love Island USA? Inside the Casa Amor bombshell controversy over resurfaced videos Why Olivia Rodrigo created Daisy Chain Fields Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rodrigo shared her excitement on social media, writing, “Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rodrigo shared her excitement on social media, writing, “Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.” {{/usCountry}}

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She continued, “The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I'm hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!”

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Additionally, all net proceeds from the festival will go to nearly a dozen nonprofit organizations, including Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women's Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

The announcement comes shortly after Rodrigo earned her third consecutive number-one album with “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” which topped the Billboard 200 after moving 485,000 units in its first week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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