Darshan Raval: My love for plants comes from my mother

Darshan Raval loves monsoon for the romanticism and greenery that come along. The musician’s fondness for plants goes back a long way and he enjoys taking care of them at home. “I think plants and music never leave you. They are both very giving, they move with you and help you grow,” he says.

Darshan Raval at his home (Photo: Soumya/HT)

Interestingly, monsoon gives him a lot of time with them at his Mumbai home. Ask how plants help him as an artiste, and Raval says, “I feel blessed that I’m busy every day, either recording music or travelling for back-to-back shows. But as an artiste, a chock-a-block schedule can sometimes make you feel creatively stuck, feeling a lack of inspiration. When that happens, I travel to my hometown, Ahmedabad, and enjoy spending time at our garden.”

He adds, “During a recent visit to Ahmedabad, my brother and I took a stroll in the garden and he told me, ‘You see that tree? Mum planted it when you were a kid, almost 17 years ago’. My love for plants comes from my mother. I always enjoyed seeing how she took care of them in our garden. I came back feeling all inspired and managed to finish my latest album in no time.”

The 28-year-old’s love for plants has gone beyond just looking after them. Now, he wants to do his bit for the environment, too, by planting trees.

The Mahiye Jinna Sohna singer shares, “I met the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, recently and he is a lot into tree plantation. I was so inspired by his love for plants that I promised him I would plant one sapling on my birthday every year. I’ll go to Ahmedabad for my birthday on October 18 and do that.”

