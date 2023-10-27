David Guetta's remix version of Jungkook's Seven to drop ahead of GOLDEN release

BTS member Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN is set to release on November 3. The 26-year-old singer's debut album is inspired by the golden moments of his career. Ahead of its release, BIGHIT Music has announced that Seven (ft. Latto) David Guetta remix and 3D (ft. Jack Harlow) MK Remix will drop on October 30th. The South Korean music label shared the news saying, “Thank you for your great anticipation for Jungkook's upcoming solo album ‘GOLDEN’, scheduled to be released on November 3. Prior to the release of ‘GOLDEN’, we would like to unveil the remix versions of ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ and ‘3D (feat. Jack Harlow)’, Jungkook's digital singles which will also be part of the album,” adding, “We hope you enjoy these remix tracks as you eagerly await the release of ‘GOLDEN’."

Jungkook performs at the Global Citizen Concert in New York, U.S., September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Jungkook's Golden tracklist revealed, features Major Lazer, DJ Snake and more

The upcoming remixed version of Seven is skillfully crafted by the French DJ and producer David Guetta, who has transformed the original track into an electrifying electronic dance genre. It accentuates the song's energy with rhythmic keyboard sounds and a unique drop-section melody. Moreover, the remixed version of 3D is a reinterpretation of the original track in the danceable house genre. It is produced by Detroit-born DJ and producer MK (Marc Kinchen). This version will captivate listeners with its catchy and repetitive sound.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook shines in new single Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee. Watch

Fans react to the announcement

Soon after the announcement of upcoming remixed versions of Jungkook's singles went viral on social media, fans couldn't hold back on the excitement. One fan wrote, “Can't wait for David Guetta!” Another fan wrote, “WE ARE GETTING SEVEN DAVID GUETTA REMIX OH MY GOD !!” One more fan expressed, “Thrilled for David Guetta.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON