Dev Negi: You don’t get appreciation just for singing well in the industry, you have to be seen too

Today, it’s not only about singing and performing today, and singer Dev Negi knows all too well. Aside from looking good, maintaining a social media presence is also important, and he says he is attempting to do so given the pressure.

“Mujhe singing ke alawa inn sab cheezon ka bhi pressure lagta hai. That’s why I am not up to date in these matters. But I understand that change is necessary in life, we should move forward according to that. Jaisa desh, vaisa bhes bolte hain na. If what is happening today happened 40 years back too, then the contemporary artists would have been doing that too,” says the 32-year-old popular for crooning songs such as Sweety Tera Drama (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Sweetheart (Kedarnath) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s title track.

Does his team tell him to do what other singers are doing in order to be seen more? Negi agrees and says he is working on all of it. “I want to make and put out good content too, it should keep happening. Industry mein gaane sunne se aapko utna appreciation nahi mil sakta jitna aapko dekhne se. It is important that aap market mein bane raho. Competition is too much, people are churning out singles, there are individual artists who are doing good work,” tells us the singer.

He goes on to say that the rat race will always there, so you have to stay in the game. But does this also mean that whoever knows how to promote themselves better can stay ahead of someone who sings better?

Negi , whose latest single is Jalpariyaan replies, “The public will only find that interesting for some time. Being good at your craft is for the long term, famous hona short term ke liye hoga sirf. Those who know their craft well will stay.”