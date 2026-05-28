Did Jungkook delete his Instagram account? BTS singer’s sudden disappearance shocks fans
Jungkook’s social media presence became the talk of the internet after fans discovered that the singer’s Instagram account had suddenly disappeared.
BTS star Jungkook left ARMYs in panic after his Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, sparking speculation over whether it had been deleted or accidentally suspended. The vanishing act even prompted a short but bewildered reaction from the singer himself.
Jungkook’s Instagram glitch
Jungkook’s social media presence became the talk of the internet on Wednesday after fans discovered that the singer’s Instagram account had suddenly disappeared, triggering confusion and concern among ARMYs.
On May 27, Jungkook added to the mystery by sharing a screenshot on his TikTok account, accompanied by a lone “?” – a brief yet telling reaction that reflected his own confusion over the situation.
He posted the screenshot of a notice he received on his TikTok story, and he chose BTS’s song “No.29” as the background audio. According to this notice, Jungkook will lose his account if he doesn’t request a review within 180 days. The suspension date was listed as May 27, 2026.
Why was it suspended in the first place? Instagram explained that the account was restricted because it allegedly failed to comply with its terms of service related to intellectual property rights, including trademark policies.{{/usCountry}}
Why was it suspended in the first place? Instagram explained that the account was restricted because it allegedly failed to comply with its terms of service related to intellectual property rights, including trademark policies.{{/usCountry}}
The message read, “Your account, or activity on your account, does not follow our policies regarding intellectual property rights.”{{/usCountry}}
The message read, “Your account, or activity on your account, does not follow our policies regarding intellectual property rights.”{{/usCountry}}
Jungkook previously deleted his Instagram account in February 2023, which had amassed around 52.4 million followers. He later opened a new account in July last year, which quickly grew to over 21.61 million followers before being suspended.{{/usCountry}}
Jungkook previously deleted his Instagram account in February 2023, which had amassed around 52.4 million followers. He later opened a new account in July last year, which quickly grew to over 21.61 million followers before being suspended.{{/usCountry}}
About BTS{{/usCountry}}
About BTS{{/usCountry}}
BTS, comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, was a massive global sensation before going on hiatus nearly four years ago, and they are reviving their popularity now.
BTS released their studio album Arirang in March. The group also held a BTS The Comeback Live Arirang show, their first global concert since completing their military service, which streamed exclusively on Netflix on March 21.
Their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart after moving 641,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. The achievement marked the biggest opening week for any group album released in the United States this year and secured BTS their seventh Billboard No. 1 album.
The group has also announced a massive anniversary concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 13, with the performance set to be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide. The Busan concert is part of BTS’s ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, which has already become one of the most ambitious global tours ever mounted by a Korean act. BTS: The group also won Artist of the Year prize at the American Music Awards recently. Next, BTS along with Madonna and Shakira, are set to co-headline the first ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.
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