Did Jungkook delete his Instagram account? BTS singer’s sudden disappearance shocks fans

BTS star Jungkook left ARMYs in panic after his Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, sparking speculation over whether it had been deleted or accidentally suspended. The vanishing act even prompted a short but bewildered reaction from the singer himself.

Jungkook’s Instagram glitch

BTS’ Jungkook celebrates his birthday on 1st September.(Instagram/bts.bighitofficial)

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Jungkook’s social media presence became the talk of the internet on Wednesday after fans discovered that the singer’s Instagram account had suddenly disappeared, triggering confusion and concern among ARMYs.

On May 27, Jungkook added to the mystery by sharing a screenshot on his TikTok account, accompanied by a lone “?” – a brief yet telling reaction that reflected his own confusion over the situation.

He posted the screenshot of a notice he received on his TikTok story, and he chose BTS’s song “No.29” as the background audio. According to this notice, Jungkook will lose his account if he doesn’t request a review within 180 days. The suspension date was listed as May 27, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Why was it suspended in the first place? Instagram explained that the account was restricted because it allegedly failed to comply with its terms of service related to intellectual property rights, including trademark policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why was it suspended in the first place? Instagram explained that the account was restricted because it allegedly failed to comply with its terms of service related to intellectual property rights, including trademark policies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The message read, “Your account, or activity on your account, does not follow our policies regarding intellectual property rights.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message read, “Your account, or activity on your account, does not follow our policies regarding intellectual property rights.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jungkook previously deleted his Instagram account in February 2023, which had amassed around 52.4 million followers. He later opened a new account in July last year, which quickly grew to over 21.61 million followers before being suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jungkook previously deleted his Instagram account in February 2023, which had amassed around 52.4 million followers. He later opened a new account in July last year, which quickly grew to over 21.61 million followers before being suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About BTS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About BTS {{/usCountry}}

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BTS, comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, was a massive global sensation before going on hiatus nearly four years ago, and they are reviving their popularity now.

BTS released their studio album Arirang in March. The group also held a BTS The Comeback Live Arirang show, their first global concert since completing their military service, which streamed exclusively on Netflix on March 21.

Their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart after moving 641,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. The achievement marked the biggest opening week for any group album released in the United States this year and secured BTS their seventh Billboard No. 1 album.

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The group has also announced a massive anniversary concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 13, with the performance set to be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide. The Busan concert is part of BTS’s ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, which has already become one of the most ambitious global tours ever mounted by a Korean act. BTS: The group also won Artist of the Year prize at the American Music Awards recently. Next, BTS along with Madonna and Shakira, are set to co-headline the first ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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