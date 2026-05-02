Diljit Dosanjh goes down on his knee to perform for specially-abled fan at concert. Watch

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh delivered more than just chart-toppers at one of his recent concerts. He served up a moment that had hearts collectively melting when he brought a specially-abled fan on stage and dropped to his knees to perform his hit Hass Hass just for her.

Diljit Dosanjh melts hearts with warm gesture

At the moment, Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Aura tour.

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On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen bringing a physically challenged fan on stage and then sitting on his knees as he performed for her. He is seen singing his hit track Hass Hass for her, and the fan is also seen joining and enjoying the special moment on stage.

Diljit shared the video with a caption that read, “CALGARY… AURA TOUR 2026.”

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{{^usCountry}} Social media was quick to shower Diljit with love, with fans calling the moment “pure gold” and “the kind of stardom that actually matters.” Many praised his humility and warmth, saying it’s gestures like these that set him apart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media was quick to shower Diljit with love, with fans calling the moment “pure gold” and “the kind of stardom that actually matters.” Many praised his humility and warmth, saying it’s gestures like these that set him apart. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One wrote, “His humanity comes before anything”, with one sharing, “King behaviour”. Another social media user wrote, “Legend for a reason”. “Positive aura,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One wrote, “His humanity comes before anything”, with one sharing, “King behaviour”. Another social media user wrote, “Legend for a reason”. “Positive aura,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One social media user mentioned, “@diljitdosanjh you have made @kiran__dhaliwal dream come True!!! Truly .... I am crying watching this !! Wowwwww thank you thank you thank you. DREAMS COME TRUE !!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One social media user mentioned, “@diljitdosanjh you have made @kiran__dhaliwal dream come True!!! Truly .... I am crying watching this !! Wowwwww thank you thank you thank you. DREAMS COME TRUE !!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is what a “RABB DA BANDA” looks like,” one wrote. One fan shared, “The BEST!!!!! I’m still glowing from witnessing this!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is what a “RABB DA BANDA” looks like,” one wrote. One fan shared, “The BEST!!!!! I’m still glowing from witnessing this!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Wish every celebrity could be like him what a true example of being so grounded and humble bless you more and more,” one mentioned, with another writing, “Wholesome moment”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Wish every celebrity could be like him what a true example of being so grounded and humble bless you more and more,” one mentioned, with another writing, “Wholesome moment”. {{/usCountry}}

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One shared, “Dil-JEET for a reason”, with another comment reading, “MAN WHO HOLDS GOLDEN HEART”. One mentioned, “The BEST!!!!! I’m still glowing from witnessing this!”

Diljit Dosanjh in spotlight

At the moment, Diljit is busy touring around with his Aura tour. The tour began on April 23 in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium, before moving through other parts of Canada. Diljit performed in Calgary on April 30. He is set to perform in Edmonton on May 2 and in Winnipeg on May 7. He will wrap up the Canadian leg with a performance in Toronto on May 31.

Between the Canada dates, Diljit will also travel to several places in the US with his tour, with performances in cities such as Orlando, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

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The tour follows the massive success of his Te Dil-Luminati Tour. Diljit’s 14 shows in 13 cities across India drew over 3.2 lakh attendees, with the Delhi show setting an Indian record with 55,000 fans. Recently, a report from audit firm Ernst & Young (EY) showed that the concert tour generated revenue of ₹943 crore, including ₹114 crore in taxes alone.

Last week, Diljit made waves with his second appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Apart from releasing new music and planning his upcoming tour, Diljit is also busy with his acting career. He was most recently seen in Border 2. The sequel to JP Dutta’s Border was released in January this year and emerged as a box office success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide.

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Next, he will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz and Diljit after the critically-acclaimed 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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