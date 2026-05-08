New music releases: Diljit Dosanjh, Harry Styles, TWICE's Jihyo, Tiffany Young lead this week’s hottest drops

This week’s music releases are packed with everything from emotional ballads and dreamy collaborations to high-energy pop anthems and cinematic visuals. Global stars and K-pop favourites have returned with fresh music, giving fans plenty to add to their playlists. While Harry Styles and Charli XCX continue to reinvent their sound, artists like Diljit Dosanjh, TWICE’s Jihyo, and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young are bringing romance, nostalgia, and feel-good energy to the spotlight. Here’s a look at the biggest music releases of the week.

Harry Styles — Dance No More

New Music Releases: Diljit Dosanjh, Harry Styles, TWICE’s Jihyo & Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young lead this week’s hottest drops.

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British popstar Harry Styles has dropped the music video for his latest track Dance No More, the newest release from his fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The visual begins inside a retro school gym before exploding into a lively disco celebration, featuring elaborate choreography and chaotic party energy. Directed by Colin Solal Cardo, the video leans into the album’s disco-inspired aesthetic with flashing lights, vintage styling, and energetic dance sequences. Surrounded by dozens of dancers, Harry turns the gymnasium into a vibrant dance floor, delivering one of his most playful visuals yet. The release arrives just ahead of his Together, Together residency tour, which begins in Amsterdam later this month.

Charli xcx — Rock Music

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{{^usCountry}} British singer Charli xcx is embracing a darker and grittier aesthetic with her new single Rock Music. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the black-and-white music video swaps the bright chaos of her Brat era for a rebellious, grunge-inspired mood. The fast-paced visuals feature Charli wandering city streets, smashing objects, headbanging through crowded scenes, and fully leaning into a messy rockstar persona. The release also features appearances from longtime collaborators A.G. Cook, Finn Keane, and her husband George Daniel of The 1975. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} British singer Charli xcx is embracing a darker and grittier aesthetic with her new single Rock Music. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the black-and-white music video swaps the bright chaos of her Brat era for a rebellious, grunge-inspired mood. The fast-paced visuals feature Charli wandering city streets, smashing objects, headbanging through crowded scenes, and fully leaning into a messy rockstar persona. The release also features appearances from longtime collaborators A.G. Cook, Finn Keane, and her husband George Daniel of The 1975. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chris Brown — Fallin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chris Brown — Fallin {{/usCountry}}

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American singer Chris Brown has released his twelfth studio album Brown alongside a cinematic music video for Fallin, featuring Leon Thomas. The visual transports viewers to a smoky 1930s-inspired juke joint where Brown and Leon Thomas perform in vintage suits surrounded by dim lighting and old-school jazz club aesthetics. Mixing blues influences with smooth choreography, the video pays tribute to classic R&B while still carrying Brown’s signature performance style. Singer Tank also appears in the visual, adding background vocals that further enhance the soulful atmosphere.

TWICE’s Jihyo x Jenevieve — Hvnly

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K-pop group TWICE leader Jihyo teams up with American R&B artist Jenevieve for the dreamy new collaboration Hvnly. The song appears on the expanded edition of Jenevieve’s album CRYSALIS (CODA). The music video follows the duo through a relaxed night filled with neon-lit diners, parking lots, motorcycles, and nostalgic late-night drives. With soft lighting and hazy visuals, the clip perfectly matches the smooth R&B vibe of the song.

Tiffany Young — Summer’s Not Over

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Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young is returning with Summer’s Not Over, a pre-release single from her upcoming full-length album celebrating 10 years of her solo career. The music video embraces a dreamy mermaid-inspired concept, combining oceanic imagery with elegant fashion styling. She is surrounded by pearl accessories, shimmering fabrics, vintage interiors, and beachside visuals that create a soft, emotional atmosphere. Musically, the song delivers warm synth-pop sounds layered with themes of comfort, nostalgia, and emotional connection.

Diljit Dosanjh — Maskara

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Maskara, from Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, captures the innocence and excitement of young romance through dreamy visuals and soft melodies. While Diljit Dosanjh stars in the film and previously lent his voice to the first single, this track is performed by Vedang Raina and Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar, with music composed by A. R. Rahman. The video focuses on the playful chemistry between Sharvari and Vedang Raina’s characters, blending flirtation, nostalgia, and youthful chaos.

Himesh Reshammiya — Sharab

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Featuring Himesh Reshammiya and Manushi Chhillar, the teaser of the song is a stylish, high-energy musical entertainer. Himesh steps into a sharp rockstar avatar, blending his iconic cap look with a sleek new hairstyle that adds a fresh edge to his screen presence. The teaser hints at a catchy, beat-heavy track packed with dramatic visuals and signature swag. Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar adds glamour and confidence with her striking looks and fierce screen presence, perfectly matching the song’s flashy vibe. The audio of the song is out on streaming platforms.

Stebin Ben and Jonita Gandhi — Tera Ho Jaun

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Tera Ho Jaun from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a perfect summer love song. Sung by Stebin Ben and Jonita Gandhi, the track blends breezy melodies with warm, heartfelt lyrics by Vayu. On screen, Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde light up the music video with their effortless chemistry and playful romance, giving the song an easy, infectious charm.

Stay tuned for more.

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