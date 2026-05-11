Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he removed pro-Khalistani protestors from his concert, says he won't ‘tolerate’ if…

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was recently performing in Canada, as part of his Aura Tour. At one point during the performance, protesters waved pro-Khalistani flags and the singer addressed them. He asked his security team to remove them from the show. On May 11, Diljit addressed the controversy on his Instagram Stories, and said that he will not tolerate when protesters cause trouble to his fans at concerts.

What Diljit said

Diljit Dosanjh made it clear that the issue was about disruption, not banners.

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer wrote in Punjabi, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

He went on to add, “This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore). Thank you. Love & peace (peace sign emoji).”

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Diljit via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} Why did the controversy begin? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why did the controversy begin? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In October 2025, Diljit appeared as a contestant on KBC 17 and touched host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. Amitabh even hailed him as ‘Punjab da puttar’ (Punjab’s son) for his efforts towards relief during the floods. Reportedly, Diljit received threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, linked to the pro-Khalistan movement, after the episode aired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October 2025, Diljit appeared as a contestant on KBC 17 and touched host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. Amitabh even hailed him as ‘Punjab da puttar’ (Punjab’s son) for his efforts towards relief during the floods. Reportedly, Diljit received threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, linked to the pro-Khalistan movement, after the episode aired. {{/usCountry}}

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According to NDTV, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that Diljit “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” by touching Amitabh’s feet. The group claimed that on 31 October 1984, Amitabh “publicly incited mobs with the slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (Blood for Blood).” In 1984, the Bollywood veteran had denied the allegations.

After the airing of the KBC episode, SFJ threatened to disrupt Diljit’s concerts. The singer-actor, however, advocated for peace. “I will always keep talking about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ I was born from this earth, I got my life from this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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