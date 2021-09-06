Diljit Dosanjh's fan says he's never seen in Punjab anymore, singer replies, 'lakhs of people go out of Punjab for work'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been living abroad for a while now and even his fans want to see him back in India. On Twitter, one fan commented on how Diljit is never seen in Punjab anymore.

Replying to Diljit's tweet about his latest album, Moonchild Era, the fan wrote, “Hun punjab nhi nzr anda jithe janam hoya bai jaan (Now we don't see you in your birthplace Punjab anymore, brother).” Diljit reacted to the tweet and wrote that Punjab is still in his heart.

Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne..Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya.. Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau 😊🙏🏽 https://t.co/aQE8EWAHad — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 6, 2021

“Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne..Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya.. Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau (Punjab is in my blood, brother. Lakhs of people step out of Punjab for work, which doesn't mean that Punjab is not inside us anymore. This body is made of Punjab's soil, how can I leave it behind?),” he wrote.

Diljit joined the farmer's march in Delhi last year, one of the few celebrities to do so. Addressing the farmers from a stage, he said, “We have only one request to Centre… please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers." He added, “Farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues should not be diverted by anyone.”

He campaigned for them on social media and even fought with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter on the matter. Their online feud made headlines for days as Diljit defended the farmers and their protests.

Moonchild Era features songs such as Black and White and Void. Black and White has become popular on Instagram Reels with fans dancing the song. Diljit has also been reposting their videos on his page.

