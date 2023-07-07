Do It Like That: Music video of TXT and Jonas Brothers' fun song with catchy lyrics released, fans ‘love the vibe’

The official music video of Do It Like That, featuring TXT and the Jonas Brothers, was released on Friday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Hybe Labels posted the video. This is the first-ever collaboration between TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) and Jonas Brothers. (Also Read | TXT's Yeonjun recalls first impression of BTS rapper Suga)

Do It Like That song

TXT members and the Jonas Brothers pose together in Do It Like That song.

In the over-two-minute video, Nick Jonas features first singing and dancing to the song. He is followed by his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. After they sing the chorus, Yeonjun from TXT appears first. The rest of the TXT members Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai and Taehyun join as they sing and groove together. All of them wore colourful outfits in their collaborative digital single.

The song is fun, has cool dance moves and also has catchy lyrics. Their voices blend beautifully in his summer track. The video ended with all eight singers standing together.

Fans react to Do It Like That

Taking to the comments section, a fan wrote, "How I love this collab and the song is perfect just for the summer mood." Another person said, "A masterpiece. It’s very catchy, marketable, iconic, brainy, witty, conceptual. Unique, never the same, amazing, talented." "The fresh vibes are everything," read a comment.

"Their cuteness and their visuals aren't jokes and their voice is so soft and healing and our handsome and beautiful and talented and hardworking Hybe boy's group and this song Do it like that slay," said a social media user. "Love it! The visuals, the vocals, all of it!" said another fan. "TXT are just something else in K-pop. They never disappoint us," commented another person.

Soobin and Yeonjun talk about the song

Quoting TXT member Soobin Soompi reported on Friday, “It’s a song that’s best to listen to in the summer, as opposed to any other season… an exciting song that helps you beat the heat! We worked hard on it whenever we found the time amidst our busy schedule, so I hope everyone will enjoy it together.”

Yeonjun shared, “I grew up listening to the Jonas Brothers’ music, so I couldn’t believe that we were collaborating like this. The chorus gets stuck in your head, and the melody is easy for anyone to sing along to right away.” TXT travelled to the US to record the song.

BigHit Music's announcement

Last month, the makers in a press release said the song "promises to be the ultimate summer anthem of the year". "Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers will release the digital single, Do It Like That, on Friday, July 7, 2023," BigHit Music, the agency behind TXT, posted an update on global fan community forum Weverse.

