Suga reveals Jungkook 'cries the most'; TXT's Yeonjun recalls 1st impression of BTS rapper: I thought you were in bad...

BTS member Suga played host to Tomorrow X Together members Yeonjun and Taehyun in the latest episode of his show Suchwita. On the show, Taehyun revealed that Yeonjun tears up easily and Suga spoke about his fellow BTS members. He said, "Our members are also sentimental and cry a lot. It's tough to see them cry sometimes." When Taehyun asked who 'cries the most', Suga said it was Jungkook. "I think I saw him cry. If I ask, 'Are you crying?' He cries." (Also Read | Suga says he thought about featuring Jungkook in People Pt.2; recalls BTS being 'beaten up by so many haters') Tomorrow X Together members Taehyun and Yeonjun on Suga's show Suchwita.

Taehyun recalled when TXT went to BTS' Young Forever concert in 2016, he saw Suga cry. The rapper responded, "I had to cry then. My parents were there. They were right in front of me. It was Parents' Day that day."

When Suga asked the duo about their first expression about him, Yeonjun said, "I thought maybe you were in a bad mood. But later I warmed up to you because one time you bought us fried chicken. You dropped in and asked, 'Do you guys like fried chicken?' And then gave us some. That was when my heart fluttered a little." Suga said, "I did that the first time Hobi came too. I just like doing that for people. If I see it I just buy some for people."

Suga also talked about people calling 'TXT the younger brother of BTS'. "They think you started out in a good environment under a good system. But as someone who saw you from the start, I know it wasn't like that. And people always compare you to us. But I know how much passion you have and how hard you work. I have seen all that and I think that's why you made it."

The BTS rapper spoke about the group members becoming like family. "We have spent more time with them than our families. Namjoon and I, for 13 years we were together 24x7. I came to Seoul when I was 18. I ran into him upstairs a while ago and we don't even bother to say hi now. We just go 'yo'. We are just so comfortable with other now. I spent more time with them than with my family. I always see them walking around in their underwear."

Suga also joked and called himself a 'legendary trainee'. "As a trainee who always came in the last but never got kicked out. Min Yoongi was always at the bottom of the list but I never got cut," he said. The BTS rapper talked about how the members worked hard.

Taehyun added, "Even after Jimin debuted he would come every day early in the morning to practice." Suga added, "Even now, he's here practicing singing live." The show ended with Taehyun saying that TXT's 'ultimate dream' is to make BTS proud of them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON