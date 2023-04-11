Suga says he thought about featuring Jungkook in People Pt.2; recalls BTS being 'beaten up by so many haters'

BTS member Suga, who appeared as a guest in singer IU's show Palette, talked about People Pt.2 and also had a friendly banter with her. Talking about the song, Suga said, "Actually I wrote this song three years ago. This is a song I wrote even before I had a lot of thoughts on my mind. Jungkook sang the guide for this song. I had Jungkook and IU on my mind. 'Who do I want to feature in this song?' And I went with you." (Also Read | Suga releases track list for D-DAY, will collaborate with J-Hope) Suga said that he thought about featuring Jungkook in People Pt.2.

IU replied, "Ah? I have never heard this before. This is a new story." Suga said, "I was a bit concerned since we have worked before. 'Was it alright to do another collaboration?' But decided it would be great to work with IU once again."

As the conversation continued, Suga teased IU for not inviting him as a guest at her concert. The duo had collaborated on IU’s hit track Eight. Suga said, "I thought you would call me as your concert guest but no." IU added, "He asked, 'Why won't you invite me?' Since Eight is the opening song, I told you thank you for caring. Thank you for your kind heart." Suga interrupted, "You could have at least invited me. I never got invited once." IU responded, "Inviting someone could be a burden for them you know."

Suga said, “This is off the record, but when you were doing your concert I had no other schedules. I went to a wedding." IU explained that since Suga had a brief rap section in the song and did not want to ask him to come only for that part. Suga continued, “Then this would work. When I’m doing my concert please come to sing. Please come to my concert.” Suga and IU also sang the track Eight in the show.

Talking about 'haters' of BTS, Suga said, "As I get older, the less and less I get angry. They referred to us as 'BTS is back from hell'. We were beaten up by so many haters. But I have forgiven all those people now. Anger was what mainly created my music. They say I have become mellow."

Suga is all set for the release of his upcoming solo album D-DAY. The album will be unveiled on April 21 at 1 pm (KST) (9.30 am IST). The Track 06 People Pt2, of the album, features IU. It has been produced by El Capitxn.

