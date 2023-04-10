Suga releases track list for D-DAY, will collaborate with J-Hope; BTS fans say 'this album's going to change everything'

BTS member Suga has released the track list for his upcoming first official solo album D-DAY. Taking to Twitter, BigHit Music shared a list of the tracks of the album. The tweet read, "Agust D, D-DAY tracklist." Suga's song Huh will feature BTS member J-Hope, while Snooze will have Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung. (Also Read | Suga to release first solo album D-DAY, BTS fans will be treated with ‘intimate portrayal of his life as an artist’) BTS' Suga will release his first-ever solo album D-Day this month.

As per the list, the album will consist of 10 tracks. Track 01. D-Day has been produced by Vincent 'Invincible' Watson, 2Live (Agust D, Vincent 'Invincible' Watson, 2Live); Track 02. Main Track has been produced by Agust D (Agust D); Track 03. Huh?! (feat J-Hope) has been produced by Agust D, El Capitxn (Agust D, El Capitxn, J-Hope); Track 04. Amygdala has been produced by El Capitxn (Agust D, El Capitxn); and Track 05. SDL has been produced by Agust D, El Capitxn (AgustD, El Capitxn).

The Track 06. People Pt2 (feat. IU) (pre-release track) has been produced by El Capitxn (Agust D, El Capitxn); Track 07. Polar Night has been produced by Agust D, El Capitxn (Agust D, El Capitxn); Track 08. Interlude: Dawn has been produced by AgustD, El Capitxn (Agust D, El Capitxn); Track 09. Snooze (ft. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woosung of The Rose) has been produced by El Capitxn (Agust D, El Capitxn, Ryuichi Sakamoto) and Track 10. Life Goes On has been produced by El Capitxn (Agust D, El Capitxn, Pdogg, RM, BLVSH, Chris James, Antonina Armato, J-Hope).

Reacting to the tweet, a BTS fan wrote, "Oh my God feat J-Hope." A comment read, "This is going to be amazing." Fans were also excited about the ‘big names’ collaborating with Suga. "Some SOPE action is (fire). I see Namjoon's production value. Let's gooooo!!" said a Twitter. "I see a lot of big names here! That's so exciting!" another fan said. "This album is going to change everything," wrote a person. "Agust D and Woosung it’ll be an amazing song can’t wait to hear it," read a tweet.

Earlier this month, BigHit Music made the announcement on the global fan forum Weverse. The official statement read, "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member SUGA is releasing his first official solo album, D-DAY. D-DAY marks the concluding chapter of a trilogy by SUGA’s other moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. The album delves into the personal journey of SUGA as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist."

Suga will also hold a solo world tour, a first for any BTS member. His tour will begin in the US with two gigs at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27. Suga will then play in New Jersey, Illinois, and California before wrapping up his US tour in Oakland on May 16 and 17. The tour will then travel to Asia, stopping in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Suga previously produced solo mixtapes, including two under the alias Agust D.

