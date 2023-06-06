Dolly Parton makes history with 3 new Guinness World Records, reigns supreme in country music

Dolly Parton, the iconic country star, continues to make history as she adds three more Guinness World Records to her already impressive collection. Last week, in a ceremony held in Nashville, Tennessee, the international record keeper recognized Parton for her remarkable achievements, and the singer accepted the accolades with her signature humility and grace.

Dolly Parton performs at the 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas, U.S. May 11, 2023.(REUTERS)

One of the records Parton broke is for having the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. top country album chart by a female artist. Starting with her 1977 album "New Harvest...First Gathering" and concluding with her 2020 holiday album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," Parton maintained her reign at the top for an astounding 43 years and 156 days. Currently sitting in third place, her Christmas album follows Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, surpassing the likes of Reba McEntire and Shania Twain.

Dolly Parton, the beloved country singer, has surpassed all expectations by achieving a groundbreaking record in the music industry. With an illustrious career spanning from 1967 to 2022, Parton has released a staggering 65 studio albums, solidifying her status as the female country artist with the highest number of album releases. Her debut album, "Hello, Dolly," marked the beginning of her remarkable journey in 1967, and her latest masterpiece, "Run, Rose, Run," unveiled in 2022, showcases her enduring creativity. As fans eagerly anticipate her forthcoming rock album, "Rockstar," Parton's album count is set to soar to an impressive 66, leaving a lasting legacy in the realm of music.

Furthermore, Parton achieved the record for the most top-10 entries on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female singer. Her journey on the top 10 began in 1968 with her album "Just Between You and Me," a collaboration with Porter Wagoner, which peaked at No. 8. Parton's 2022 album, "Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection," marked her 48th top-10 entry, solidifying her place in country music history.

At the ceremony held in Nashville, Parton was filled with gratitude as she accepted her latest record-breaking achievements. Michael Empric, the adjudicator for Guinness, expressed his admiration for the longevity and success of Parton's career. Parton, in her characteristic humble manner, shared her appreciation for her fans who have been instrumental in her enduring career.

Dolly Parton's record-breaking spree continues, with her collection of Guinness World Records now reaching an astounding 10 titles. In addition to her latest achievements, the country icon already boasts an impressive array of seven other records. These include holding the record for the most No. 1 hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist, as well as being the pioneering country singer to receive nominations for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT). Parton's reign over the music industry remains unmatched, solidifying her legendary status.

Dolly Parton's exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and deep bond with fans have cemented her as an unparalleled icon in the music realm. Her record-breaking feats inspire generations and etch an everlasting imprint on the country music scene. With each new accolade, Parton's radiance intensifies, solidifying her unassailable reign as the undisputed Queen of Country.

