The image shows Dolly Parton getting the vaccine.(Twitter/@dolly parton)
trending

Dolly Parton sings special rendition of Jolene before getting vaccine, encourages others

In the clip, Parton can be seen singing Jolene while changing the word Jolene into vaccine.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Country music icon Dolly Parton recently took to Twitter to share a special message before getting the Covid vaccine. A video shared by Parton from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville shows her preparing for taking the Moderna vaccine. A few seconds before getting the shot, Parton encouraged people to come forward and participate in the vaccine drive with a special rendition of her popular song Jolene.

In the clip, Parton can be seen singing Jolene while changing the word Jolene into vaccine.

Take a look at the entire video to hear the song:

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 2.9 million views and several comments. While some found Parton’s message to be important for the community, others found the vaccine special rendition of Jolene to be apt for the situation.

What do you think of this post?

