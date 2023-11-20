Drake adds another tattoo to his face: ‘Miskeen’

Canadian rapper Drake recently added some more ink to his face, particularly above his right eyebrow.

Photographer Brent Kore posted an image of the rapper's new art addition on his Instagram story, capturing the phrase “miskeen” in an arch over Drake's eye.

Miskeen is a common phrase in the large Somali community in the rapper's hometown Toronto and has Arabic roots in Miskin. Deriving from classical Syriac, it means “poor” and “unfortunate.”

As we know this is not the first artwork on Drake's body. Last August, he got his mom Sandra Gale's initials ‘SG’ tattooed under his left eye.

Drake then honoured the late fashion legend Virgil Abloh in December by getting a tattoo of the icon tossing a kite down a Louis Vuitton catwalk at the 2018 Paris Fashion Week.

The ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ singer has homage tattoos of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and his mentor Lil Wayne, along with photos of singers Aaliyah and Sade, his father Dennis Graham and his son Adonis.

Various fans on X have varied reactions to the rapper's new art addition. Here are some of the comments.

“no way he got miskeen on his head 🤣🤣” wrote one.

“He’s too old to be doing stupid stuff like this 🤦🏾” added another.

“Miskeen just makes me think about that streetwear brand that was popping in the early/mid 2000’s lol” quipped one.

“Found something fashionable he can be involved in!” wrote another.

Drake's recent activities

In the Billboard Music Award held on November 19, 2023, Drake won awards for Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Rap Album and Top Rap Song.

Additionally, his third album in the Scary Hours series, Scary Hours 3 released on midnight of November 17, 2023.

Previously, he announced a collaboration with rapper J. Cole on his upcoming tour It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? tour.