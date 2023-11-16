Drake announces third album in the Scary Hours series- Scary Hours 3

Drake ain't gonna back down, people!

He captioned the trailer with the release date of the album which is tonight, November 17, at midnight EST.

The Canadian rapper and singer just announced the arrival of the third album in the Scary Hours series.

After the release of his recent album ‘For All the Dogs,’ the 37-year-old musician recently announced a collaboration with rapper J. Cole on the It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? tour.

Well, it seems the next step ahead is the upcoming album, which he announced with a trailer release on Instagram.

The video opens with an overhead view of a car travelling along a deserted street at night, followed by images of Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, which serves as the backdrop for the trailer and Drake's voiceover. Viewers can hear Drake discussing his most recent piece of work, For All the Dogs, in the background of the video. He claims to be quite proud and confident about it. He makes reference to remarks he made about taking a sabbatical after releasing the record.

“I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever, six months, a year, two years, even though I am not really into the break thing, making super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.”

As the artist walks through the hall, he is handed a glass of red wine as he sits in the concert hall. He is greeted by an orchestra that begins playing on command of the conductor.

He talks about his music-making process, how things are coming naturally to him, adding that he made the songs for this album "in the last five days" and he had did “not have one bar written” when he released the previous one.

Concluding he says: “Who am I to fight it? And to fight against the good thing would be...you know.”

"Scary Hours 3

Tonight at Midnight" he wrote.

People all over social media have been elated over the announcement, sharing their happiness in the comments:

“Drake is finally dropping SCARY HOURS 3 🚨” wrote one on X.

"Drake dropping First Person Shooter video with Cole then following it up with Scary Hours 3 !!?

Insane😭" added another.

“We’re getting Scary Hours 3!? This last quarter of the year just keeps on giving 🥹”