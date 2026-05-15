Drake Habibti meaning: Rapper had used Arabic term before in this 2020 track

Drake's Habibti is part of a three-album release from the Grammy winning artist – the other two being the much-anticipated ICEMAN and Maid of Honour. The choice of the word Habibti, has however, left many fans confused.

Drake dropped an album titled Habibti, alongside ICEMAN.(X/@RapMais)

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“HABIBTI already has fans dissecting every visual detail before release—especially with the title hinting at a more emotional, international, or intimate aesthetic from Drake,” one wrote on X. Another added “My guess is Habibti is Honestly Nevermind scraps.”

Meanwhile, many began to share screenshots of them playing songs from the Habibti album.

“Let's goooooooooooooooo HABIBTI,” one fan wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} So, what does Habibti mean? Here's all you need to know. Drake Habibti album: What does the word mean {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, what does Habibti mean? Here's all you need to know. Drake Habibti album: What does the word mean {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The word Habibti is Arabic and is a term of endearment that expresses love and affection. It is typically used when addressing a female, as per meaningofarabic.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The word Habibti is Arabic and is a term of endearment that expresses love and affection. It is typically used when addressing a female, as per meaningofarabic.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Spotify down for thousands as Drake releases three albums; Apple Music faces issues too {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Spotify down for thousands as Drake releases three albums; Apple Music faces issues too {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The word derives from the Arabic root H-B-B and reportedly carries weight in everyday conversation and Islamic texts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The word derives from the Arabic root H-B-B and reportedly carries weight in everyday conversation and Islamic texts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the word does have romantic connotations, it reportedly conveys emotional warmth and closeness in the primary sense, which is why it is also used among family members, friends, and romantic partners as per the site. While habibi is the term for males, habibti is the term for females. When Drake last used Habibti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the word does have romantic connotations, it reportedly conveys emotional warmth and closeness in the primary sense, which is why it is also used among family members, friends, and romantic partners as per the site. While habibi is the term for males, habibti is the term for females. When Drake last used Habibti {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time the God's Plan rapper has used the word Habibti. In 2020, when Drake dropped the Only You Freestyle, he had a rhymes in Arabic, which went “Habibti please! Ana akeed, inti wa ana ahla.”

This translates to “My love, please. I’m certain you and I look better together,” as per CNN.

Habibti track list

The songs in Habibti are as follows -

Rusty Intro

WNBA

Slap The City

High Fives

Hurrr Nor Thurrr feat. SEXYY RED

I’m Spent feat. LOE SHIMMY

Classic

Gen 5

White Bone

Fortworth feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR

Prioritizing

Drake takes shots at DJ Khaled over Palestine issue

While Drake's album hints at Arabic influences the rapper slammed fellow artist DJ Khaled. Drake called him out by name and slammed his silence over the Palestine issue. DJ Khaled is one of the most prominent Palestenians in hip-hop who has remained silent on the matter.

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“Khaled you know what I mean... Your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine' but apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green,” Drake said.

He was not the only one, with shots being fired at Kendrick Lamar, with whom Drake beefed recently. There were jibes at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna as well and HotNewHipHop reported some fans thinking that Drake took shots at Jay-Z too.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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