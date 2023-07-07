Drake's tour opener features hologram of younger self and near miss with fan's phone throw

Drake's highly-anticipated It's All a Blur Tour, featuring 21 Savage as the opening act, made a memorable debut at United Center in Chicago on Thursday.

Drake and 21 Savage. (Image Credit: Prince Williams)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rap superstar delivered an electrifying performance, complete with over 40 songs, a hologram of his younger self, and an unexpected incident involving a fan's thrown phone.

Launching the tour with a bang, Drake treated the audience to a jam-packed setlist encompassing hits like "Marvins Room," "Headlines," "The Motto," "Started from the Bottom," "Sicko Mode," "Way 2 Sexy," "God's Plan," "Nice for What," "One Dance," "Sticky," and many more.

The 36-year-old artist kicked off the show by performing "Look What You've Done," a track from his album Take Care that hadn't been performed live since 2012.

During the performance, Drake sat on a couch alongside a hologram version of his younger self, creating a visually captivating moment as the hologram bobbed its head to the beat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A striking interaction occurred when the hologram appeared to hand Drake a book, which he physically grabbed and opened, which left fans with awe-struck.

Following the Canadian Rapper's set, 21 Savage took the stage for a solo performance, captivating the crowd with 12 of his own songs.

Later, Drake joined him for a five-track rendition of their collaborative 2022 album “Her Loss before” concluding the show with "Legend" from his 2015 mixtape “If You're Reading This It's Too Late.”

Amidst the excitement, an unexpected incident occurred when a fan threw their cell phone at Drake while he was singing a cover of Ginuwine's "So Anxious." Videos captured by attendees show the rapper attempting to catch the phone but missing, resulting in it falling to the ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drake appeared unharmed by the incident.

This incident comes in the wake of similar incidents involving artists such as Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink, who have all encountered objects thrown at them during performances.

Rexha, who was hit in the face by a phone, suffered injuries requiring stitches. The individual responsible for the act was arrested and is currently facing charges.ALSO READ| Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert, viral video captures the incident

Ballerini, too, experienced an object hitting her face during a show, though she escaped serious harm.

ALSO READ| Kelsea Ballerini smacked in the face by object thrown at concert. Joins growing list of artists facing onstage attacks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pink encountered an unusual situation when a fan tossed a bag containing their deceased mother's ashes onto the stage. The singer, visibly surprised, expressed her mixed feelings about the incident.

ALSO READ| Pink stunned as fan throws mother's ashes on stage during London concert at Hyde Park | Video

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” she expressed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON