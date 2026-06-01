Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married: A complete timeline of their relationship

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are back in the spotlight after the couple reportedly tied the knot in London on Sunday. According to British media outlets, Dua and Callum exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have reportedly tied the knot in London, capping a relationship that has drawn significant public attention since early 2024. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

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The reported wedding marks the latest chapter in a relationship that progressed rapidly from dating rumors to engagement speculation and now marriage reports. Here is a closer look at the timeline of their romance.

Read more: Dua Lipa stuns in a metallic dress and serpentine necklace at Cannes 2026

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner meet

Their love story appears to have begun with a literary coincidence. According to Callum, the pair discovered they were both reading Trust by Hernán Díaz when they first met.

Recalling the moment, he said, "I had just finished the first chapter, and I told her, and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”

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{{^usCountry}} Dating rumors began in January 2024 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dating rumors began in January 2024 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dating rumors first surfaced in January 2024 when Dua attended an afterparty for the premiere of Callum's film project, Argylle. Videos and photographs from the event sparked speculation that the two were more than friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dating rumors first surfaced in January 2024 when Dua attended an afterparty for the premiere of Callum's film project, Argylle. Videos and photographs from the event sparked speculation that the two were more than friends. {{/usCountry}}

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Public appearances and social media posts seemed to corroborate their romance, even though neither of them explicitly mentioned the romance at first.

Shortly after the premiere event, they were spotted together on multiple occasions in Los Angeles and London. Over the following months, the couple became increasingly public with their relationship. They were photographed attending events together, appearing at music festivals and sharing images and moments from their trips.

By mid-2024, Callum had become a regular presence during Dua's international tour appearances and on her Instagram page.

Christmas love 2024

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By Christmas 2024, Dua and Callum were comfortable enough to share their relationship updates with fans on social media.

On Instagram, Dua posted a set of holiday dump, one of which is a picture she took with Callum in a car.

The two are seen grinning broadly in the photo. "Home for the holidays ❣️ sending you all so much love," the caption read.

Engagement speculation in 2025

Photographs and videos of Dua and Callum appearing utterly enamored with one another were captured by paparazzi in January 2025. The duo can be seen dancing and spinning in front of the Eiffel Tower in the pictures and videos.

Later, in an Instagram post from January, Dua is seen flaunting a large diamond set in the middle of a chunky gold ring on her ring finger. She also posted a romantic shot of them later in the same dump.

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Fans speculated whether the couple got engaged based on the paparazzi photos and Dua's cryptic selfie. Nevertheless, neither of the two provided any confirmation regarding the same until later.

Read more: Dua Lipa files $15 million lawsuit against Samsung over TV packaging image

Engagement confirmation June 2025

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The pop sensation confirmed that she is engaged to Callum after months of rumors and months of fans seeing Dua with a diamond ring on her finger on June 12, 2025.

In an interview, Dua said, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

However, she confirmed that the couple was not in a hurry to get married.

In another interview in September 2025, Callum also discussed the engagement. The interviewer asked him about his “hopes and dreams” regarding Dua, and he replied, “I don’t know. Just be together forever.”

The wedding in May 2025

Pictures show Dua in a white hat, dress, and gloves, alongside her newly married husband, Callum, dressed in a blue suit and tie. As the happy couple boarded a black taxi, eight family members and guests stood on either side of the stairs at Marylebone Registry and threw confetti.

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According to the Sun, Dua and Callum are arranging a star-studded celebration on an Italian island, beginning Thursday. The guest list includes Tove Lo and Charli XCX. There are even rumors that Dua's collaborator on the 2021 song Cold Heart, Sir Elton John, would be performing at the “luxurious affair.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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