Dua Lipa stuns in a metallic dress and statement serpentine necklace at Cannes 2026 | Watch

As the global brand ambassador of Nespresso, the singer-songwriter was present at the evening with her sister Rina and her brother Gjin. Here is a breakdown of her outfit at the event:

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Dua Lipa shone among all the stars at the Nespresso photocall at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, where she wore a gorgeous metallic dress and statement jewellery. The Nespresso Cannes is a pop-up beach club hosted by Nespresso during the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Dua Lipa’s dress at the Nespresso red carpet at Cannes 2026 Dua Lipa arrived at the venue wearing a metallic fringe slip dress that reflected a classic disco-inspired aesthetic. The dress featured a silver tiered sequined fringe, a deep-cut V neckline, and thin shoulder straps. The short backless apparel ended in a fringe mini skirt that wonderfully accentuated her silhouette. The singer completed the look with shining silver stilettos.

All about Dua Lipa’s accessories at Nespresso Cannes The star of the singer’s outfit was her statement serpentine jewellery from the Italian jeweller, BVLGARI. It included a serpentine diamond-studded necklace and a matching bracelet worn on her left wrist. Dua wore cocktail rings on both hands and stunning nail extensions for the occasion. She also wore studded earrings to tie it all up.

When it came to makeup, the pop star kept it simple with a brushed-up nude look, which included nude lips and open hair. Keeping her arms free also allowed her to show off her multiple tattoos, which added to the overall look.

All about Dua Lipa Born in August 1995 in London, England, Dua Lipa is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who was influenced by her father, a singer and guitarist, to learn music. She stepped into the entertainment industry as a model before she decided to pursue a career in music. ‘

In 2014, Dua Lipa signed with Warner Bros Records, and three years later, released her eponymous debut album. The songs from the album climbed to the top of the charts and soon made Dua Lipa a name to look out for. Her popular numbers include Be the One, One Kiss. Don't Start Now, Break My Heart, and Levitating.

She made her acting debut in the 2023 film Barbie, whose soundtrack included two of her songs - Cold Heart (Pnau remix) and Dance the Night. She has also appeared in a support role in the 2024 spy film Argylle.