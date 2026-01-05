Dua Lipa reveals she always travels with yoga mat: Watch singer 'master this most difficult yoga pose' and know benefits

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is proving that a jet-setting lifestyle is no excuse to skip a workout. In a January 4 Instagram video shared by British Vogue, the singer opened up about her dedication to maintaining her fitness routine while on the road, revealing the one item she never leaves home without: her yoga mat. Also read | Happy birthday Dua Lipa: Inside her insane workout routine that helps her maintain those washboard abs Dua Lipa reveals her must-have travel essential and the yoga pose she finally mastered. (Instagram/ Dua Lipa)

Dua Lipa's secret to staying fit

When asked about her ultimate travel essential, Dua didn't hesitate. “I always, always travel with my yoga mat,” she shared. For the singer, the portable mat serves as a consistent anchor amidst a demanding global schedule, allowing her to practice wherever she lands.

However, it’s not just about simple yoga stretches. During the exchange, Dua also discussed her progress in the discipline, revealing that she has successfully mastered a particularly challenging transition: moving from crow pose into a headstand. While she playfully attempted to demonstrate the feat during the interview, the transition is known as a high-level test of physical and mental balance.

Anatomy of the move: crow to headstand

Mastering the transition from bakasana (crow pose) to a headstand requires significant upper-body strength and core stability. According to fitness expert and digital creator Jules Acree's old blog on Julesacree.com, the sequence generally follows these steps:

⦿ Start in malasana: begin in a deep squat with feet flat.

⦿ Find your crow: transition into crow pose, balancing your weight on your hands with knees tucked against the triceps.

⦿ The pivot: lean forward slowly until the crown of the head touches the mat, forming a stable ‘tripod’ base.

⦿ The lift: engage the abdominal muscles to lift the legs vertically with total control.

She concluded: “This is an awesome way to exercise your core, while practising control, stability, and increasing your arm and core strength. Win, win? I'd say so!”

Expert tips for fitness on the go

Dua Lipa isn't the only one advocating for wellness during travel. Speaking with HT Lifestyle in a February 2024 interview, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said that yoga on the road should be as much about mental clarity as physical exertion.

“Incorporate restorative poses and meditation into your practice to promote relaxation and ensure you're taking time for yourself amidst the demands of travel,” Akshar recommended.

For those looking to emulate Dua’s anywhere, anytime fitness philosophy, experts suggest starting with foundational poses that target stiffness from long flights, such as downward dog or seated twists, before attempting advanced transitions like the headstand. Click here for nine yoga asanas, such as surya namaskar, that Akshar recommended you add to your fitness routine when travelling.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.