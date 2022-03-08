Dua Lipa's hit song Levitating lands in legal trouble, fans say 'It's obviously coincidental'

Singer Dua Lipa has landed in a legal soup after a copyright lawsuit was filed over her hit track Levitating. Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court, accusing Dua of copying their 1979 song Wiggle and Giggle All Night and 1980 song Don Diablo. (Also Read: Mumbai Police uses Dua Lipa’s Levitating lyrics to share safety message)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The songwriters claimed that the opening melody to Levitating was a 'duplicate' of the melody to their songs. "Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs' intellectual property. Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement," lawyers for Brown and Linzer wrote in their complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new lawsuit claimed that the "signature melody" from the beginning of Levitating -- starting just a few seconds into the song when Dua begins singing, "If you wanna run away with me..." -- copied a similar portion of the earlier songs. Levitating was released in 2020.

Many internet users reacted to the lawsuit case on Twitter. One person said, “Dunno how other music teachers (or anyone!) feel about the Dua Lipa vs now TWO legal suits from other bands over Levitating? It's obviously coincidental. How many songs have gone I V IV in a minor key and used a dotted quaver/semiquaver rhythm. Its all over disco for a start.” Another one said, “I would definitely take Dua's side. There is so much music in this world, there can be similarities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Dua Lipa calls out group that condemned her for stance on Mideast

Last week, Dua's first-ever podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service was launched in India exclusively on Gaana, as part of a strategic partnership with Warner Music India. Excited for the launch of the podcast, Dua shared, "I've always been so happy for the love and affection of my fans in India. I'm delighted to partner with Gaana who has created the perfect platform for me to reach out to my fans. I am thrilled to share this podcast with them and I am certain that they will relish every ounce of the experience just as much as me, and hopefully have something to take from the lives of the icons who will be my guests on the show."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON