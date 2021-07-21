Ekta Kapoor thanks BTS' RM for 'proving' music has no boundaries after he reacted to fan's Humdard dedication

Ekta Kapoor has reacted to BTS leader RM's response to an Indian fan. Over the weekend, the South Korean rapper had commented on a post shared by an Indian fan on Weverse. In the post, the fan penned a note of admiration and added an excerpt of the song Humdard, from the Bollywood film Ek Villain, to show him their love.

BTS member RM's reaction to the post went viral on social media platforms and has now caught Ekta Kapoor's attention. The Ek Villian producer took to Twitter and thanked the rapper. Retweeting a fan translation of the post and RM's reaction, Ekta said, "Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering love on #EkVillian's #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS."

This isn't the first time that Bollywood has had a crossing of paths with BTS online. Last year, Jimin revealed he watched Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots during the Covid-19lockdown. The South Korean singer's mention of the movie caught Indian BTS fans by surprise. It also drew the attention of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the production banner behind the movie. They took to Twitter to thank the singer. "Thank you @BTS_twt for showing love for #3Idiots (folded hands emoji) PS: When you are tensed, tell your heart #ALLIZZWELL," they said.

BTS fans are hoping that the K-pop group, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will visit India once the pandemic is over.

While fans wait, BTS continues to shatter records. The group debuted at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth time with their latest single Permission to Dance. The group began their streak with Grammy-nominated single Dynamite which was followed by Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) [BTS Remix], Life Goes On, and Butter.