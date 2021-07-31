Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
English singer HRVY: Now, touring internationally will be hard, but I hope 2022 would be normal
English singer HRVY: Now, touring internationally will be hard, but I hope 2022 would be normal

English singer HRVY wants to come back to India to perform, and is hoping that there won’t be a limit on the crowd when he visits the country.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Singer HRVY recently released, 1 Day 2 Nights, which comes infused with references from Hollywood film, Wolf Of Wall Street.

For English singer HRVY, not travelling all around the world with his music due to the ongoing pandemic has been tough. And now, he is yearning to go back to the stage, and confesses that he will burst out in tears when that finally happens.

“In the UK, venues are opening back up with full capacity and I can’t wait. I am not sure if meet and greets will be a thing for a while,” admits the singer, whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell.

While the live music scene is slowly regaining its tune in several parts of the world, it is still far away from normalcy.

“Now, touring internationally will be hard due to the fact different countries have different rules. But I am hoping in 2022 everything will be back to normal and we can try to forget everything that happened,” says the 22-year-old, adding, “I can’t wait to get back on stage! I am going on tour in October and I think I will cry on the first tour date”.

HRVY found his way to fame through social media by posting his music videos, going on to strengthen his place in the pop world when his track Personal released in 2017. He followed it up with Me Because Of You (2020), and 1 Day 2 Nights this year.

He is even hoping to rekindle his affair with India, after forming a special bond when he first performed in the country in 2018.

“I would love to come back to India again. I always tell my friends and family how incredible India was and how nice the people were. I am hoping that soon I can return, I’d love to play another show and hopefully there won’t be a limit on the crowd,” expresses the young star.

