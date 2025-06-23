ENHYPEN star Sunoo turns 21: A look back at his iconic live performances

K-pop idol and ENHYPEN member Sunoo is celebrating his birthday, and fans across the world are honouring him in the best way possible — by revisiting his most iconic live performances. From debut to tour stages, Sunoo has consistently delivered magnetic energy, expressive storytelling, and powerful vocals that resonate beyond the screen. His journey has been marked by steady artistic growth, with each performance showcasing a deeper understanding of stage presence and vocal mastery. ENHYPEN star Sunoo turns 21(Instagram)

Sunoo turns 21: A look back at his live performances

Whether it’s a debut music show or a world tour stop, Sunoo’s commitment to the moment never goes unnoticed. Below, we revisit some standout stages that continue to be replayed by fans.

Every performance he delivers is a blend of precision, emotion, and personality. From the moment he debuted, Sunoo has brought something special to each appearance — be it a music show, tour concert, or awards stage. Here are five standout performances that continue to define his journey and captivate ENGENEs worldwide.

Debut brilliance: Given-Taken stage

Sunoo’s debut performance with Enhypen on Given-Taken was unforgettable. His body control, facial expressions, and eye contact reflected the instincts of a seasoned performer, not a rookie. This moment established him as a rising star from the start.

Sharp focus: Given-Taken Sunoo fancam

In the 4K fancam of Given-Taken, fans get an uninterrupted view of Sunoo’s intensity. Every look, gesture, and step feels intentional. It’s a masterclass in how to connect with the camera while staying in sync with choreography.

Fever-era magnetism: Inkigayo stage

The group’s Fever stage on Inkigayo was a turning point. Sunoo brought controlled passion to each move, his expressions shifting smoothly with the rhythm. His presence was magnetic, drawing focus without overpowering the group dynamic.

Visual command: “Fever” FaceCam

Shot in 4K, this FaceCam zooms in on Sunoo’s confident delivery. From powerful stares to subtle transitions, he owns the frame with every beat. It’s a favourite among fans for how clearly it highlights his stage skills.

Vocal Softness: Polaroid Love Open Mic

In this stripped-down Polaroid Love version, Sunoo’s warm vocals take centre stage. Free from heavy production, the performance showcases his emotional tone and vocal stability. It’s simple, honest, and deeply replayable.

FAQs

When is Sunoo’s birthday?

Sunoo celebrates his birthday on June 24.

Which Enhypen song is most associated with Sunoo’s stage charisma?

Fever and Polaroid Love are often cited by fans as Sunoo’s best performance tracks.

What makes Sunoo stand out during live performances?

His expressive face, smooth vocals, and stage confidence set him apart.

Has Sunoo performed solo on stage?

While he hasn’t had official solo stages, his lines and presence in group performances often feel like spotlight moments.