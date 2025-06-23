BTS’ Suga donates 5 bn won to autism hospital for establishing Min Yoongi Center, largest single donation by K-pop idol

Just days after his discharge from social service work, BTS member Suga, aka Min Yoongi, has donated 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) to an autism hospital in South Korea. As per Korea Joongang Daily, Suga has made the donation to Severance Hospital to establish the Min Yoon-gi Center. With this, Suga has made the largest single donation by any K-pop idol to hospital ever. Suga, who joined the social service in December 2023, officially completed his service last week.(AP)

BTS' Suga makes donation, makes history

Suga has shown a keen interest in supporting autistic children and teenagers, particularly in preventing depression and how music might aid that process, Korea Joongang Daily reported, citing Severance Hospital. According to the hospital, Suga also participated in developing a music therapy program by attending sessions on weekends from March to June this year during his leave from the social work service.

What Suga said about establishing centre of autistic individuals

“While I was preparing the program with Prof Cheon Keun-ah and doing volunteer work, I learned how music can become a pathway for communication and self-expression. It has been such a pleasure and privilege to join the journey of supporting autistic children,” as per the report quoting Suga.

About Min Yoon-gi Center

The Min Yoon-gi Center will aid the MIND program, music, interaction, network and diversity. It will provide language, psychiatric and behavioral support, therapy and various programs for autistic individuals. The BTS rapper donated the funds to support long-term treatment programs, over 10 years. The Min Yoon-gi Center will be located at Severance Hospital’s Sinchon branch. Its completion is expected in September this year.

About Suga

Just after his discharge, he penned a long note for fans on Weverse. A part of his note read, "I've spent the past 2 years thinking deeply about myself. I also felt the need to take a step back— especially from the work I'd been doing for so long and distance myself (and look at it)."