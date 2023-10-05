ENHYPEN to release new album in November, fans hope it doesn't clash with BTS Jungkook

K-pop group ENHYPEN is all set to release their new music next month, around their debut anniversary. Their agency confirmed the same to the Korean news outlet Dispatch. While the exact date is not out yet, it's likely to clash with other comeback plans of K-pop idols and groups, including BTS member Jungkook. Also read: BTS' Jungkook announces solo album GOLDEN, reveals release date

ENHYPEN upcoming album

ENHYPEN to release new album next month.

Newsen reported first about the news of ENHYPEN's new album release in November. Their agency BELIFT LAB reacted to the rumours and said, "ENHYPEN will release a new album next month. The detailed comeback schedule will be revealed later.”

This will be the group's first album in the last six months. Their last release was their fourth mini album, Dark Blood. It was released in May with their hit title track, Bite Me.

ENHYPEN tour

What lies ahead of ENHYPEN members is a hectic schedule as they are about to begin their US tour. In July, they began their second world tour, titled Fate. The first stop was Seoul, South Korea and later extended to Japan in September. In Japan, they performed at the Kyocera Dome Osaka from September 2-3, followed by another stop at the Tokyo Dome from September 13-14.

Their North American tour will begin at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California on October 6. ENHYPEN is scheduled to visit six cities during the tour, which will be taking place throughout this month. As they return to Seoul, they will be preparing for the launch of their upcoming album immediately in November.

Fans on ENHYPEN album clash

Reacting to the news of ENHYPEN's album, a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The Vampires will return!” “I really hope they rest and to think of how end year awards shows are also coming,” read an excerpt from another fan. Someone also wrote, “I hope it’s after Jungkook’s album release and not at same time.”

ENHYPEN consist of seven members--Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni Ki. Formed by BELIFT Lab, a joint venture of CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, the group made their debut in 2020 with their first track Border: Day One.

