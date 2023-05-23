ENHYPEN makes a fiery comeback with 'Dark Blood' EP and 'Bite Me' music video

The wait is finally over for Engenes, as rising K-pop boy band ENHYPEN makes a thrilling return with their fourth extended play (EP) titled "Dark Blood." Released on Monday, this highly anticipated album features the group's signature energy and showcases a brand-new style. K-pop group ENHYPEN perform during a K-Pop concert as part of Seoul Festa 2023 at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 30, 2023.(AP)

The EP consists of six hard-hitting tracks that are sure to captivate fans. From the intense melodies of "Fate" to the infectious beats of "Bite Me," ENHYPEN delivers a powerful musical experience. Other standout tracks include "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills," and "Karma," which further display the group's versatility and artistry.

Accompanying the EP is the mesmerizing music video for the lead single "Bite Me." The enigmatic visual takes fans on a journey through castle ruins, where the members engage in a thrilling tango with female backup dancers and play chess with mysterious clones of themselves. Jungwon and Heeseung's sultry vocals on the chorus perfectly complement the intricate choreography, leaving fans craving for more.

Prior to the release, ENHYPEN shared their excitement with Billboard News, teasing a whole new level of creativity. The group expressed their confidence in the unique choreography and emphasized the higher quality of their video content. ENHYPEN aims to surprise fans with their fresh approach, exceeding expectations and delivering a one-of-a-kind experience.

While fans eagerly await the Billboard chart performance of "Dark Blood," ENHYPEN's previous EP, "Manifesto: Day 1," made waves by reaching No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. Achieving this milestone in just three weeks after debuting at No. 3, the group demonstrated their rising popularity and cemented their position in the industry.

Engenes immediately took to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to celebrate the release of "Dark Blood." The hashtag #DARKBLOOD_OutNow quickly claimed the top spot on the trending topics list in the Philippines, followed by #BiteMe and #ENHYPEN. The overwhelming support from fans around the world is a testament to the group's global appeal and dedicated fanbase.

ENHYPEN's comeback with "Dark Blood" comes hot on the heels of their successful world tour, which concluded with a three-day concert at the iconic SM Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines. The EP's release further solidifies their status as one of the most promising and talented groups in the industry.

As "Dark Blood" takes the K-pop scene by storm, fans can expect ENHYPEN to continue pushing boundaries and captivating audiences with their remarkable music and performances. The group's infectious energy and unwavering dedication to their craft make them a force to be reckoned with, and their latest release is just another testament to their growing success.