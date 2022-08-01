Enjoy Enjaami rapper Arivu speaks out after exclusion from Dhee's performance at Chess Olympiad: 'Truth will always win'

Independent singer-writer-rapper Arivarasu Kalainesan, popularly known as Arivu, rose to fame with his widely popular Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami which has amassed over 42 crore views on YouTube. The song, which also featured vocals by Dhee, was produced by composer Santosh Narayanan and backed by AR Rahman’s music label Maajja, which promotes independent music. At the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad a few days ago, Dhee performed Enjoy Enjaami live, but Arivu was not invited to the performance. Also Read| Sameer Anjaan: The music industry is dead

After the inaugural ceremony, several netizens took to social media and wondered why Arivu was not part of the event. The rapper later reacted to the incident in a long post on his Instagram account and said that the truth will always win in the end.

Sharing a still of him from the song on his Instagram account on Monday, the rapper wrote, “I 'composed', 'written', 'sung' & 'performed' Enjoy Enjaami. Nobody gave me a Tune, Melody or a Single word to write this one. Spent almost 6 months of sleepless and stressful nights and days for everything it is right now. No doubt it’s a great team work. No doubt it calls everyone together. But it doesn’t mean that’s not the history of Valliammal or the landless Tea plantation slave ancestors of mine. Every song of mine will be having the scar mark of this generational oppression."

He added, "Like this Just one...There are 10000 songs of folk in this land. The songs that carry the breath of ancestors, their pain, their life, love, their Resistance, and all about their existence. It’s all speaking to you in beautiful songs. Because we are a generation of blood and sweat turned into melodies of liberating arts. We carry the legacy through songs. Anyone can snatch away your treasure when You’re asleep. Never when you are awake. Jai Bhim. Truth will always win in the end (sic).”

Rapper Arivu gets support from his fans over his post about Enjoy Enjaami.

Several people in the comments section expressed their support for Arivu. A fan wrote: “It is super obvious to all of us that Enjoy Enjaami is your song Arivu! I am glad you spoke up - after all this time. With you. Jai Bhim. Also! There isn't a lyricist who can outwrite you or a rapper who could outrap you. Rise in power my man!.” Another commented, “I was wondering the same when I saw the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 Inaugural performance without Arivu! (sic).”

The original music video of Enjoy Enjaami released by Maaja on YouTube named Dhee as the principal artiste, and added Arivu’s name only as the collaborator. The song's title reads “Dhee ft. Arivu - Enjoy Enjaami (Prod. Santhosh Narayanan).” Fans have previously also expressed disappointment with Arivu not being given proper credit for the song, but it is the first time he has spoken about it.

